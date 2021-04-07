NEW BETHLEHEM — Getting a two-hit shutout from pitchers Megan Whitmire and Marra Patton, visiting Karns City put up a 14-0 five-inning win over the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-2), who host Marion Center Wednesday, got singles from Teja Hageter and Trinity Weckerly as the Karns City pitching duo combined to strike out six and walk just two. Whitmire went the first two innings and Patton finished it off with her three innings.
Ashley Fox swung the big bat for Karns City, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and a triple with eight runs batted in. She ripped a three-run homer in the first and second innings, then tripled in two runs in the third inning. Fox singled and scored in the fifth inning.
Marra Patton had three hits with a double, and Garrah Milochik, Jess Dunn and Whitmire each had two hits with Milochik doubling.
The Lady Bulldogs also play Thursday at home against Union. Next week, the Lady Bulldogs vs. A-C Valley Monday and host Keystone Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Moniteau 24, Union 1
At home in their season-opener, the Damsels were walloped by visiting Moniteau which scored in every inning and put up 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
The Damsels managed two hits, a double by Ava Schreckengost who scored their only run in the third inning. Mackenna Davis singled.
Moniteau banged out 20 hits and worked Union pitchers Morgan Cumberland and Magen Walzak for 13 walks.
The Damsels visit Redbank Valley Thursday.