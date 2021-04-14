TIONESTA — One day after putting up 25 runs in a win at A-C Valley, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs had their modest two-game winning streak stopped with a 9-7 loss at Forest Area.
Kia Sage hit a three-run homer for the Lady Bulldogs, who also got a run-scoring triple from Brooke Holben and two hits from Teja Hageter.
Emily Aites had three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in three runs for Forest Area which had 12 hits off the Lady Bulldogs’ pitcher Holben. She struck out four and walked one.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but moved up to Tuesday for better weather conditions.
Now 2-4, the Lady Bulldogs host Keystone Wednesday. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Brookville and travel to Moniteau.
With the bats blazing after blanking Union 11-0 last Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs slammed their way to a 25-6 rout at A-C Valley Monday afternoon.
Scoring in all five at-bats in the game shortened by the 10-Run Rule after five innings, the Lady Bulldogs led 18-6 before scoring seven more runs in the top of the fifth to set the final score.
Nine different Lady Bulldogs had hits in a 22-hit attack to go along with 10 walks drawn off three different A-C Valley pitchers. Trista Bowser, Teja Hageter and Kia Sage hit home runs, Bowser’s a three-run blast in the first inning, Hageter’s a two-run shot in the fourth and Sage’s coming with two runners on base in the fifth inning.
Nine different players had hits and eight of them had at least two as leadoff hitter Gabby Dinger went 4-for-5 while starting pitcher Brooke Holben singled twice and doubled. Trinity Weckerly doubled and singled twice while Sage singled twice to go along with her home and drove in a team-high five runs. Bowser added a single to her day and drove in four runs.
Holben got the win in the circle, giving up 14 hits while striking out four and walking two.
In Monday’s other game:
Karns City
at Union, ppd.
The Damsels’ game against Karns City was postponed with no makeup announced. Next up for the 0-2 Damsels was a home game against A-C Valley Wednesday.
Next Tuesday, they travel to Keystone.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 8
Redbank Valley 11,
Union 0
At New Bethlehem, the host Lady Bulldogs won their first game of the year that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-Run Rule.
Pitcher Brooke Holben tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.
Redbank Valley scored runs in all four of its at-bats, including a pair of four-run innings in the second and third innings. Eight players combined for 15 hits with Brynn Rearick going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Gabby Dinger also had three hits with a double.
Holben, Elaina Miller and Trista Bowser each had two hits while Savanna Boyer and Trinity Weckerly doubled.
For Union, Rylie Colligan and Carissa Rodgers singled in the second inning while Magen Walzak singled in the fifth.
Kira Walsh pitched for Union.
WEDNESDAY, April 7
Marion Center 12,
Redbank Valley 2
At home against the visiting Stingers from District 6, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 11-2 after two innings as Marion Center posted a seven-run first inning on its way to a six-inning win via the 10-Run Rule.
Gabby Dinger went 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Brynn Rearick had two hits with a double and Teja Hageter also doubled.
But the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get back in the game against Marion Center which had 11 hits and worked pitchers Elaina Miller for nine walks and three hit batsmen in the first inning alone. Brooke Holben threw the final five innings, striking out four and giving up eight hits with no walks.