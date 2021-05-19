RIMERSBURG — Trinity Weckerly went 4-for-4 and Savanna Boyer homered to help lead the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team to a 10-2 win at Union Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-11), who visit Karns City Wednesday to finish their season, led 5-2 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Morgan Cumberland had two hits and Ava Schreckengost homered for Union, which finished the season 0-14.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 14
Redbank Valley 19,
Brockway 4
At home against visiting Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs needed four at-bats for a 15-Run Rule win, scoring runs in every inning with eight runs in the fourth with two outs.
The Lady Bulldogs banged out 18 hits with no walks and just one strikeout in 35 plate appearances. Elaina Miller was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Brooke Holben and Savanna Boyer each had three hits, Holben with two doubles and Boyer doubling once.
Gabby Dinger and Trinity Weckerly finished with two hits with Trista Bowser and Brynn Rearick hitting doubles and Kia Sage tripling.
Holben gave up three hits in the circle, striking out eight with one walk.
Keystone 15,
Union 0
At home against visiting Keystone, the Damsels were limited to four hits by pitcher Natalie Bowser in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
Bowser went the first four innings, striking out eight and walking four. MacKenna Davis, Morgan Cumberland, Magen Walzak and Kira Marsh hit singles for the Damsels.
Keystone had 12 hits off pitchers Walzak and Cumberland with Bowser and Emma Gruber hitting home runs.
THURSDAY, May 13
Moniteau 13, Red
bank Valley 1
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs managed three hits in a 10-Run Rule loss in five innings.
Elaina Miller and Kia Sage hit doubles and Teja Hageter singled against Moniteau pitcher Courtney Stewart who struck out nine and walked two.
Moniteau scored seven runs in the first inning and five in the fifth. Taylor Schultz doubled and homered with four runs batted in while Abby Rottman doubled, tripled and scored two runs.
Brooke Holben pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, walking two and striking out one.
Forest Area 17,
Union 14
At home against the visiting Fires, the Damsels lost a brutally tough game as they not only came within three outs of a 10-Run Rule win in the fifth to giving up six runs with two outs in the seventh inning.
The Damsels were up 13-3 in the fifth before Forest scored three runs. Then Forest scored five more runs in the sixth to get within 13-11.
In the seventh with two outs and nobody on base, the Damsels committed the first of three errors in the inning, leading to a six-run rally. The Damsels scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on Ava Schreckengost home run to set the final.
Two days earlier, Forest rallied to beat Redbank Valley 18-17 with a seven-run seventh after two outs.
Nine Damsels errors in the game led to 15 unearned runs scored by Forest who were outhit by Union, 14-11.
The Damsels scored nine runs in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. Kiera Zitzman doubled in two runs, Carissa Rodgers walked with the bases loaded, Rylie Colligan doubled in two runs, Kira Marsh singled in two runs and Georgia Palm’s infield single pushed home a run.
In the four-run fourth, Colligan doubled in two runs.
Palm had three hits while Schreckengost and Makenna Davis each had two singles.
Walzak pitched for the Damsels, striking out three and walking seven.