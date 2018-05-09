FOXBURG — Two big innings were enough for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to hold off A-C Valley for a 13-9 win Tuesday afternoon.
Improving to 8-3, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Keystone Wednesday before traveling to Johnsonburg Friday and Clarion Saturday at 1 p.m. for their makeup game.
Next week, they heads to Moniteau Monday before finishing their suspended game with Union and playing another game after that on Tuesday. Wednesday, they host Clarion-Limestone to finish the regular-season schedule.
Against A-C Valley, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out early with six runs in the top of the first inning, then posted seven more runs in the top of the fifth before the Lady Falcons avoided the 10-Run Rule with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, then three more in the seventh.
Shylee Shreckengost hit a two-run single in the Lady Bulldogs’ six-run first. In the fifth, Becca Kunselman doubled in three runs, Lauren Smith doubled in a run, Sami Leasure singled in a run and Dakota Hetrick walked with the bases loaded.
Shreckengost had three hits with a double and three runs batted in while Leasure singled twice.
Hetrick got the win on the mound, striking out five and walking one.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 7
Lady Bulldogs,
Damsels suspended
At the New Bethlehem Little League Field, the Lady Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning before rain made the field unplayable.
The suspended game will now be completed before the teams meet in Rimersburg for a regular-scheduled game Tuesday.
Elaina Miller doubled in a run for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Damsels took an 0-7 record into Wednesday’s home game with Karns City. Thursday, they host A-C Valley before traveling there for a noon game Saturday.
Next week, the Damsels finish suspended games at home with Keystone and Redbank Valley plus play regular games Monday and Tuesday before closing the season with trips to Forest (Tionesta) and Clarion-Limestone Wednesday and Thursday.
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Redbank Valley 14,
Karns City 11
At the New Bethlehem Little League Field, Becca Kunselman drove in 10 of the Lady Bulldogs’ runs in their slugfest win over visiting Karns City.
Kunselman went 4-for-4 with a grand slam home run and two three-run doubles. She cleared the bases with a double with two outs in the first inning to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-1 and her homer gave her team an 8-4 lead in the third inning.
Kunselman clutched up with another two-out three-run double in the sixth inning to give Redbank Valley a 14-7 lead
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Torilynn Nelson, Kaia Rearick and Dakota Hetrick hit doubles. Hetrick got the win on the mound, striking out eight and walking none.
Karns City, which had 17 hits, closed to within 14-11 with four runs in the seventh.
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Moniteau 19, Union 0, 4 innings
At Rimersburg, the Damsels gave up 11 runs in the top of the first inning in their loss to visiting Moniteau.
