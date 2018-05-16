CLARION — Trailing 3-0 after three innings, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs rallied for six runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 6-3 win over Clarion at Paul A. Weaver Park last Saturday afternoon.
Brooke Holben led off the fourth with a triple and scored on Sami Leasure’s double. Leasure scored on Dakota Hetrick’s sacrifice fly to center to cut it to 3-0.
Then in the fourth, Elaina Miller singled in two runs and came around to score on Brooke Holben’s single. Leasure doubled again, driving in Holben to make it 6-3.
That was enough for Dakota Hetrick on the mound. She stranded to Clarion runners in the fifth and a leadoff triple at third in the sixth to get the win. She scattered seven hits, striking out three and walking two.
Leasure led the Lady Bulldogs offense with three hits while Miller and Holben each had two hits.
Sadie Rudesyle took the loss for Clarion, striking out four and walking one. Alexis Constantino had three hits, scoring twice.
It was the first of two games for Clarion on Saturday. It beat A-C Valley in a morning matchup in West Freedom, 13-10.
The Lady Bulldogs’ game at Moniteau on Monday was postponed with no makeup date likely with the regular season ending this week.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 14
Union washed out
with Keystone
The Damsels’ scheduled resumption of their suspended game, plus a full game was postponed without a makeup date rescheduled.
The Damsels and Lady Panthers were stopped by weather back on April 11 with the Damsels leading 8-3 after three innings.
FRIDAY, May 11
Johnsonburg 7,
Redbank Valley 1
At Johnsonburg, Ramettes pitcher Maria Jones scattered five hits and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a triple to lead her team past the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Jones struck out five and walked one. She and the Ramettes were tied with the Lady Bulldogs at 1-1 before scoring a run in the bottom of the third, two more in the fourth and three in the sixth. She tripled and scored in the third and hit a two-run double in the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs’ lone run came in the third when Kaia Rearick led off with a double and scored on Brooke Holben’s two-out single.
On the mound, Dakota Hetrick struck out nine and walked two for the Lady Bulldogs.
THURSDAY, May 10
A-C Valley 15, Union 0
At Rimersburg, Lady Falcons pitcher Sydney Schmidt tossed a two-hitter in a 10-Run Rule win stopped after five innings.
Schmidt struck out three, walked two and drove in three runs. The Damsels’ lone hits came from Sierra Salvo and Carissa Rodgers.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Redbank Valley 15, Keystone 3
At the New Bethlehem Little League Field, the Lady Bulldogs blasted their way past visiting Keystone in a 10-Run Rule win in five innings.
Dakota Hetrick hit a three-run homer while Torilynn Nelson, Brooke Holben and Sami Leasure each had three hits. Becca Kunselman doubled and drove in three runs while Elaina Miller had two hits with a double and three runs scored. Leasure and Holben each scored three runs as well.
Montana Hetrick got the win on the mound.
Karns City 17, Union 3
At Rimersburg, visiting Karns City posted 12 runs in the top of the first inning on its way to a five-inning win via the 10-Run Rule over the host Damsels.
Union had three hits off Karns City pitchers Makenzie Shay and Logan Byers, who combined for eight strikeouts.
The Damsels scored all three runs and had all three of their hits in the third inning. Bella Murphy singled in Sierra Salvo and Jada Zitzman doubled in Murphy and Morgan Cumberland, who also singled, with two outs.
Cumberland and Salvo pitched for the Damsels.
