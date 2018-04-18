BROOKVILLE — Two games into a weather-marred season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team is off to a 1-1 start.
And it’s quite a difference between the two. Last Friday, the Bulldogs dumped defending District 9 Class AA champion Brookville, 14-6, two days after getting routed 16-0 in five innings at home against Moniteau.
When the Bulldogs play again is anyone’s guess. Monday’s game at Forest Area in Marienville was moved to April 25 and Tuesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone was postponed.
The next scheduled game is Thursday at home against Venango Catholic followed by a trip to Brockway Friday.
The Bulldogs were set to host the Raiders last Friday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, but the game was moved to Brookville’s McKinley Field which was in better condition.
They certainly didn’t mind the venue change as the Bulldogs turned the game in the fifth inning when they scored seven runs to break open a one-run lead at 5-4.
The outburst saw the Bulldogs send 12 batters to the plate and scoring their seven despite just two hits and aided by five walks, three coming with the bases loaded, and two two-out errors that led to three runs.
The Bulldogs used three pitchers — Grayson Harman, Bryan Layton and Hudson Martz — who allowed eight hits, but walked just four with the defense committing two errors.
It wasn’t a perfect outing for his Bulldogs, but much better than what Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell saw two days earlier.
“We played pretty good defense, maybe a couple of errors and we had three the other night, so it was nice to bounce back with that because there are only so many balls you can get on dirt with only 1 1/2 practices outside,” Hibell said “Our bats came alive. We only had one hit against Moniteau and we definitely had more than that. We were patient hitters. They struggled to throw strikes but at least we capitalized on them. We took care of our business and got the win.”
The Bulldogs worked five Raiders pitchers for 12 hits and eight walks with Martz leading the way with three hits. Logan Wadding, Layton, and Nick Smith each had two hits with Wadding and Jimmy Gundlach doubling.
Harman got the win, allowing seven hits while striking out one and walking two in four innings. Layton threw two innings while Martz finished the game in the seventh.
“We needed a bounce-back from Layton, so it was nice for him to come out and throw on a good day against a team that’s the defending district champion,” Hibell said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster because we’re not saying we were ready to press the panic button, but a 16-0 loss to start the season definitely doesn’t make you feel confident.”
The Raiders scored twice in the first and made it 5-4 with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth before the Bulldogs’ big fifth inning. They added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Aaron Park had two hits, tripling in Tanner Labenne with two in the first inning and scoring on Dane Lyle’s single. Tyler Park and Seth Dunkle doubled in the Raiders’ two-run fourth.
But the Raiders’ pitching and defense let them down as starter Lyle, Brady Caylor, Dunkle, Tyler Park and Tanner Labenne struggled to get batters out and/or throw strikes. Five Raiders errors led to six unearned runs.
Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry, his team coming off a trip to the PIAA state semifinals, was clearly disappointed.
“Two years ago I kind of expected it, trying to change the culture and for whatever reason, it reverted back today,” he said. “We’re much better than what we played, but I don’t think we’re as good as some people think we are. We have to do the little things to be successful and we didn’t do anything.
“We missed cutoff men, dropped fly balls, couldn’t field the ball in the infield, had balls go back to the screen, walked leadoff men. Everything we talked about not doing, we did and it snowballed. It was awful. I don’t know how to say it.”
In the Bulldogs’ opener:
WEDNESDAY, April 11
Moniteau 16, Bulldogs 0
In the Bulldogs’ season-opener at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the visiting Warriors roughed them up by scoring in all but one of their five at-bats in a 10-Run Rule win in five innings.
The Warriors scored five runs in the first and led 9-0 before plating seven more runs in the top of the fifth inning to finish off the Bulldogs, who managed just one hit off Warriors pitcher Chance Nagy.
Moniteau had 13 hits, including four home runs and two doubles off Bulldogs pitchers Bryan Layton, Grayson Harman and Blaney Brooks. Hunter Fitzingo, Nick Sosigian and Nagy homered off Layton, who allowed six hits and six runs, five earned, in two hittings. Harman was touched for three unearned runs in two innings while Brooks yielded four hits and seven runs, six earned in one inning.
The lone hit for the Bulldogs was a Brooks leadoff single in the fourth inning.
Nagy struck out eight and walked two.
