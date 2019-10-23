Blue/Gold match Saturday at CUP
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team holds its annual Blue/Gold intersquad match this Saturday at the Rec Center starting at 6 p.m.
Head coach and Brookville graduate Keith Ferraro indicated that former Brookville Raiders Taylor Ortz, Brock Zacherl and Caleb Hetrick would likely be in action for one of the two teams. Gavin Park is still recovering from shoulder surgery he had in the spring.
The Golden Eagles’ annual Clarion Open is Nov. 3 before the team’s first dual meet on Nov. 17 at home against George Mason.
Ferraro enters his sixth season as head coach of the Golden Eagles, who were 7-7 last year in dual meets while finishing sixth at the Eastern Wrestling League Championships.
This is the first year for the Golden Eagles in the newly formed Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC), which will hold its championship tournament March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University.
Also on the Golden Eagles roster are District 9 alumni Shae Bloom of Curwensville and Brylee Shumaker of Redbank Valley.
Ferraro’s coaching staff includes Nathan Kraisser, Malik McDonald and volunteer assistant Nick Deloia, a former Raiders wrestler and assistant coach as well.
College volleyball update
GREENSBURG — The Mount Aloysius women’s volleyball team needed four sets to beat Pitt-Greensburg Tuesday night, improving to 17-6 overall and 7-1 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Two area players saw action for Mount Aloysius. Redbank Valley’s Macy King had six kills and one block while Union’s Hannah Atzeni finished with a dig.
For the season, King ranks fourth on the team with 138 kills along with 12 blocks. Atzeni has 32 assists and 113 digs, ranking fifth on the team.
GREENVILLE — The Thiel College women also won Tuesday night, sweeping Waynesburg in straight sets to improve to 10-17.
Former Redbank Valley standout Becca Dougherty finished with two kills in her two sets of action. For the season, she’s fourth on the team with 146 kills.
CUP falls to No. 22 IUP, 59-21
CLARION — Nationally-ranked and visiting Indiana University scored the game’s first four touchdowns and cruised to a 59-21 rout of the Clarion University football team last Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC-West Division going into this Saturday’s game at another ranked opponent at Slippery Rock. The Rockets are No. 9 in the nation at 7-0 for the first time since 1939.
Last Saturday, the Crimson Hawks (6-1) piled up 601 yards of offense, including 370 of them on the ground as Justice Evans ran for 142 yards on 14 carries and Adam Houser added 103 yards on nine carries. Four different ballcarriers scored touchdowns, including one by Houser and two by Malik Anderson who ran for 76 yards.
Quarterback Quinton Maxwell completed 15 of 21 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
Clarion quarterback Jeff Clemens threw for 250 yards, completing 20 of 37 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Golden Eagles managed just 58 yards on the ground.
Anderson’s 4-yard TD run gave IUP a 28-0 lead by the 8:25 mark of the second quarter and the Crimson Hawks led 31-7 by halftime.
Clemens’ 3-yard TD pass to Dana Jackson got the Golden Eagles to within 38-21 with 2:33 left in the third quarter before IUP scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Bulldogs knocked out of ABC playoffs
BROOKVILLE — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs senior division team lost its ABC League playoff opener last Saturday, 46-6, to Karns City at Brookville at Brookville Area High School.
The season finished up at 4-5 for the Bulldogs, who were the fifth seed in the six-team bracket. Braylon Wagner scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown in the first quarter. He and Broc Monrean and Peyton Kennemuth led the offense while Wanger, Devon Weckerly and Riley Byers led the defense in tackles.
In the other senior division game, Grove City beat East Brady, 24-6.
The junior division prelim round games last week had Brookville beating Grove City 34-6 and Armstrong blanking Union, 14-0.
Redbank Valley hosts this week’s round of playoff games. The juniors have No. 3 seed Brookville vs. No. 2 seed Slippery Rock at 9 a.m. and No. 4 seed Armstrong facing No. 1 seed East Brady at 11 a.m.
The seniors have No. 3 seed Grove City vs. No. 2 Armstrong at 1 p.m. and No. 4 Karns City vs. No. 1 seed Union at 3 p.m.
This weekend’s semifinals losers also advance to play in the consolation final at Grove City High School.
Jr. high hoops begin
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball team opened its season with a sweep of Cranberry Tuesday at home.
The Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 20-9, as Izzy Bond and Emma Kemmer each scored four points and Taylor Ripple added three points.
In the B game, the Lady Bulldogs won 20-11 as Kira Bonanno scored six pionts. Taylor Ripple and Eva Wadding each scored four points.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at Clarion-Limestone. Monday, they host Keystone.