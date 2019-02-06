CUP wrestlers tripped by Rider, 23-10
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The Clarion University wrestling team fell in what was ultimately a close team bout last Saturday afternoon, dropping a 23-10 decision to Rider in an Eastern Wrestling League match. The Golden Eagles (5-5, 2-1 EWL) are back in action next Friday when they head to Cleveland State before visiting Lock Haven in another EWL match Sunday at 2 p.m.
Last Saturday, the Broncs jumped out to an early 11-0 lead but the Golden Eagles put on enough pressure to stay in the match until the very end of the afternoon. Avery Shay was the first Clarion wrestler to get on the scoreboard, notching a major decision with a 9-0 shutout of Evan Fidelibus in the 149-pound match. That cut down the deficit and sparked life on the Golden Eagle bench.
Rider followed that up with a pair of tight decisions, with Mike Bartolo falling in a close 3-2 decision to Gino Fluri and Evan Delong starting strong against nationally-ranked Jesse Dellavecchia before ultimately falling 6-2. Max Wohlabaugh responded with his third straight EWL win, defeating Dean Sherry 6-2 in the 174-pound bout.
The Broncs clinched the team match with a win by decision at 184 pounds, but nationally-ranked Greg Bulsak tacked on one more win for the Golden Eagles. He defeated Ethan Laird 8-5 at 197 pounds for his fourth straight win, improving to 6-1 in duals this year.
Brookville’s Gavin Park started for the Golden Eagles at 125 and dropped a 12-4 major decision to Jonathan Tropea to start the match.
Waynesburg falls to Thomas More
WAYNESBURG — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team welcomed former Presidents’ Athletic Conference member Thomas More to the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse for last Saturday’s non-conference matchup.
The Yellow Jackets started strong, but turnovers and rebounding stifled their efforts as the Saints pulled away for an 80-63 win.
Waynesburg (6-15) roared out of the gate to build to take 10-0 lead over the first two minutes of play. Sophomore guard Matt Popeck tallied five of those points on a pair field goals, while junior guard Frank Bozicevic and junior wing Cam Auld chipped in a trey and a layup, respectively, during the run.
The home team continued to lead for most of the first nine minutes of play, but a 13-4 stretch for Thomas More (15-7) gave the visitors their first edge of the day at 20-19 with 10:57 showing on the first-half clock. A layup by junior wing former Redbank Valley standout Sam Heeter put the Jackets ahead 21-20 on the ensuing possession.
After the two teams traded baskets, Thomas More tallied five-straight points to slip ahead 27-23 with 7:07 remaining in the half. The final stretch of the opening period was played at an even pace and by the time the horn blew for halftime, the Saints were ahead 35-30.
After Thomas More knocked down the first basket of the second, Waynesburg responded with five-straight points from Bozicevic that made the score 37-35. A Popeck trey pulled his team to within a single point of the Saints at 44-43 with 15:29 left in the contest. Unfortunately, that’s as close as the Orange and Black came to knocking off the one-time PAC rival.
Thomas More used a 15-2 run to build a 59-45 advantage with 11:11 showing on the clock. Waynesburg managed to cut the deficit down to as few as 10 points over the final minutes of play, but wound up suffering defeat in its final non-conference game of the 2018-19 campaign.
As previously mentioned, Thomas More’s advantages on the glass and in ball control played a major role in the game’s final outcome. The visitors committed just eight turnovers, while Waynesburg turned the ball over on 16 occasions. The Saints outrebounded the Jackets 38-27 and held a sizeable 15-4 edge on the offensive boards. Thomas More was also the more productive squad at the foul line, where it went 15-for-20 on the day. Waynesburg took just seven attempts and made five of them.
Popeck led Waynesburg with a team-high 18 points on seven-of-14 shooting. He also went four-for-seven from three-point range and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
Bozicevic was the picture of efficiency while connecting on five-of-seven field goals and four-of-five three-point attempts. He tallied 14 points and blocked a pair of Thomas More shots.
Senior wing Nate Gearhart paced the Jacket bench with 10 points, most of which came from a pair of three pointers.
Heeter wound up scoring six points in nine minutes. Another former Bulldog, senior Jake Dougherty, finished with two poits in two minutes off the bench for the Yellowjackets.
Waynesburg hosted Washington & Jefferson for a PAC showdown on Wednesday. Saturday, it travels to Saint Vincent before next Wednesday’s home finale with Thiel.
CUP men lose to Seton Hill
GREENSBURG — A slow start for the Clarion Golden Eagles leads to a road loss to Seton Hill last Saturday afternoon 87-56 in a PSAC men’s basketball matchup. The Golden Eagles, 4-14, 2-12 in PSAC play traveled to Erie Wednesday to take on Mercyhurst for the second time.
Seton Hill was lights out all game long, shooting 49 percent including 9 of 23 from beyond the arc. Shooting just 32 percent in the first half, the Golden Eagles found themselves trailing 42-26 at the break.
Much like the first half, it was all Seton Hill in the second half, as the Griffins outscored Clarion 45-30 and cruised to a home conference win.
Seton Hill took advantage of the off shooting day for Clarion, outshooting the Golden Eagles 49 to 35 percent on the day.
Clarion was led by junior Stevan Rodriguez, who finished the game with a team high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a team high 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double on the year. Khari Williams played 32 minutes, netting 10 points while grabbing four boards. Freshman Sheriff Conteh finished the day with six points and two rebounds, while Javontay Pipkin added seven points and a team high three steals.
The Griffins were led by Trevor Blondin, who didn’t play in the first meeting between the two teams, finishing with a game high 31 points on 13 of 22 shooting.
Seton Hill improved to 6-14 overall and 4-10 in the PSAC.
Saturday, the Golden Eagles host Pitt-Johnstown before a non-conference game next Wednesday at Salem.
