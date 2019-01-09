Rock women routed at Mercyhurst
ERIE — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost at Mercyhurst University, 80-56, last Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest.
The loss dropped Slippery Rock’s record to 6-6 overall and 4-2 in league games going into Wednesday’s game at No. 16-ranked California. Saturday, it doesn’t get any easier at home against top-ranked Indiana.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter led all Rock players with 19 points to go with seven rebounds. Skyla O’Connor came off the bench to score eight points and make two steals while Ciara Patterson and Daeja Quick rounded out SRU’s top scorers with seven points apiece.
Hinderliter upped her career points total to 917. She’s averaging 18.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 83.9 percent from the foul line.
Slippery Rock led for nearly the entire first half, but the Lakers turned the game around by closing out the final five minutes of the first half on a 15-7 run to take a 34-29 lead into halftime.
SRU was unable to find a rhythm coming out of the break as Mercyhurst broke the game apart by scoring 17 of the first 21 points of the third quarter to open up a 51-33 edge it would never come close to relinquishing on the way to the 24-point victory.
Waynesburg starts 2019 1-1
WASHINGTON — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team traveled north up Interstate 79 to face Washington & Jefferson, which went into Saturday riding a four-game conference winning streak and took PAC-leading Saint Vincent to overtime before falling to the Bearcats. The Yellow Jackets stood tall in the face of several strong runs from the Presidents and came out on top by a final score of 83-76.
The victory vaulted Waynesburg (4-9, 3-2) into a tie for third place in the conference standings. It also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets and a three-game skid against the Presidents (6-9, 4-2).
Redbank Valley’s Jake Dougherty scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. Another former Bulldog Sam Heeter saw two minutes of playing time.
In last Thursday’s non-conference home game against Kenyon, Waynesburg lost 88-73. Dougherty scored three points and made five rebounds in 22 minutes. Heeter scored two points in five minutes.
More All-State football honors
The Pennsylvania Football News published its set of all-staters, first- and second-team, in each of the six classifications. Over 700 players were nominated across the six classifications. Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the teams.
Brookville’s Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park were second-team receivers in Class 2A while in Class 1A, C-L’s Austin Newcomb was a first-team running back and his teammate Ben Smith a second-team offensive guard.
Overall, 15 players from District 9 earned all-state berths from the PFN. Also in Class 2A was Clarion’s Sam Minich a first-team slot back and Moniteau’s James Parenti a first-team offensive guard.
In Class 1A with the Lions duo were Elk County Catholic offensive tackle Ben Sherry and Curwensville defensive back Noah VonGunden on the second team.
Clearfield put six players on the Class 4A team along with head coach Tim Janocko selected as the Coach of the Year. His all-staters were fullback Brett Zattoni, slot back Taye Lynch and guard Quinten Bloom on the first team while quarterback Isaac Rumery, receiver Jake Lezzer and linebacker Oliver Billotte were named to the second team.
DuBois tight end Chase Husted was a first-team selection in Class 4A as well.
