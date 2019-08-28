CUP volleyball picked No. 2 in PSAC-Northwest Division
CLARION — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of its preseason volleyball poll on Monday, with Clarion predicted to finish second in the PSAC Northwest division by conference coaches. The Golden Eagles received one first-place vote in the poll.
Clarion returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, winning a first round match-up with Shippensburg before bowing out to Atlantic Regional champion Wheeling Jesuit in the regional semifinal. It was the ninth trip to the national tournament in 12 years for head coach Jennifer Herron, who led Clarion to a 22-12 overall record and a 12-6 mark in PSAC play.
The Golden Eagle return a number of significant contributors from last year, including the conference’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and All-Region selection Chrissy Cotton. Also back on the court is senior outside hitter Julia Holden, who ranked as one of the top offensive threats in the PSAC.
Clarion opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 when they host Lake Erie to start the Tony Banner Memorial Tournament. Action will continue through the weekend as the Golden Eagles host Davenport, Saginaw Valley State and Bellarmine.
Poll results: PSAC-Northwest: 1. Gannon, 2. Clarion, 3. Edinboro, 4. Mercyhurst, 5. Slippery Rock.
PSAC-Central: 1. East Stroudsburg, 2. Kutztown, 3. Bloomsburg, 4. Lock Haven.
PSAC-Southwest: 1. Seton Hill, 2. Pitt-Johnstown, 3. California, 4. Indiana.
PSAC-Southeast: 1. Shippensburg, 2. Shepherd, 3. Millersville, 4. West Chester.
Bulldogs lose in ABC League
BROOKVILLE — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs dropped a 38-0 decision to the Brookville Lumberjacks in junior division action in the ABC League last Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs’ senior division squad was not in action since the Lumberjacks don’t field a team in that age group.
Both Redbank Valley teams are back in action this Saturday against Armstrong with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
Golf scramble set for Sept. 7
CLARION — A golf scramble benefiting the Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is set for Sept. 7 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Registration is $240 per four-person team and the cost includes dinner. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by Aug. 30 by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or by calling 814-745-3832.
Based on a full field of 30 teams, the prize money is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Upcoming schedule
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Football
Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Football
Union/ACV at Sheffield, 1 p.m.
ABC Youth Football
Armstrong at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 3
Volleyball
Clarion at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m. (JV)
Cranberry at Union, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer
Keystone boys at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
Keystone girls at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4
Soccer
Brockway boys at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.