Lady Bulldogs blanked by KC
NEW BETHLEHEM — Its game moved from Monday because of wet weather, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Karns City Tuesday night.
Monday’s boys’ soccer game with Karns City was postponed to Thursday. The Bulldogs have played just the one game, last Tuesday’s 6-5 loss at Keystone.
Last Thursday at home, the Lady Bulldogs were blanked 5-0 by St. Marys. They’ll take a 1-2 record into Saturday’s game at Titusville. Next Monday, they host Franklin before visiting Clarion Tuesday.
Waynesburg falls to 0-2
WAYNESBURG — In its Presidents Athletic Conference opener, the Waynesburg University Yellowjackets football team dropped a 27-12 decision to Westminster last Saturday afternoon.
The Yellowjackets (0-2), who trailed 7-3 at halftime, scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on former Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout Jake Dougherty’s 1-yard run.
Dougherty’s score cut the deficit to 20-12, but the Titans (1-1) sealed the win with 2:51 remaining with a touchdown.
Dougherty got the start at quarterback and completed 24 of 36 passes for 171 yards with an interception. He ran for six yards on 14 carries, getting sacked twice for 17 yards in losses.
Waynesburg visits Bethany Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs back in action Saturday
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs come off a bye week and return to their ABC Youth Football League Saturday at home against Karns City.
The bantam division kickoff starts things at 4:30 p.m.
The juniors are 3-0 while the seniors are 1-2.
Golf scramble rescheduled
CLARION — The Union COG and Union All Sports Booster Club’s Golf Scramble was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29 at 9 am at Clarion Oaks Golf Course due to wet weather last Sunday.
Anyone who wishes to register to golf can contact Cathy Walzak at 814-745-3832 or cathywalzak@hotmail.com.
Pink Out Night at Union
RIMERSBURG — The Union Damsels volleyball team is holding its Pink Out Night Oct. 2 during its home match with Redbank Valley.
T-shirts are available for sale through Saturday at the school and they’ll be a Chinese auction that night along with a 50/50 drawing, along with a drawing for two tickets to a future Steelers game.
To order a T-shirt, one can also email coach Diana Thorpe at thorpedl@unionsd.net.
All fans attending that night are encouraged to wear pink in support of those who are currently battling cancer or in remission. All proceeds from the fund-raiser evening go to Hope for Your Future.
