RBV Hall event Saturday
NEW BETHLEHEM — Six individuals and one team are part of the inaugural Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees will be presented at halftime of Friday’s game against Elk County Catholic with the ceremony the following night at Trinity Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
The event, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Boosters, has a guest speaker for the event in former NCAA wrestling champion and current American University head coach Teague Moore.
The North Allegheny native won a PIAA title before winning an NCAA title at Oklahoma State in 1998. He was Clarion University’s head coach from 2006 to 2011 before landing at American where he’s been since his stint with the Golden Eagles.
Tickets for the banquet are $40 and can be purchased Friday night at the football game or by calling Hall of Fame chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
The inaugural Class of 2018 includes two coaches/contributors, two male athletes, two female athletes and one team — Ben Kundick, Dave Moore, Mike Huffman, Johnathan Brothers, Tristan Rankin and Alyssa Shirey, and the 1966 Redbank Valley baseball team.
Waynesburg loses
to Muskingum, 31-24
WAYNESBURG — The Waynesburg University football team kicked off its season with a home non-conference matchup against visiting Muskingum, which rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to beat the Yellow Jackets, 31-24.
The Waynesburg defense played an outstanding first half in holding the Muskies to just seven first-half points on 92 yards of offense. Senior quarterback and former Redbank Valley standout Jake Dougherty scored the first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter.
Dougherty’s 3-yard run tied things at 24-24 with 9:20 left in the game, but Muskingum quarterback Brody Hahn hit Granger Long for a 20-yard TD pass with 1:59 left in the game to win it.
Dougherty, didn’t start at quarterback nor is he listed on the team’s two-deep depth chart, completed 6 of 11 passes for 70 yards and ran for 20 yards on 11 carries.
Dougherty was one of three players who threw a pass. Tyler Perone was 7-for-15 for 151 yards with a 72-yard TD pass. Tyler Srbinovich started and went 1-for-3 for 6 yards.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Dougherty started three games at quarterback and two at receiver last year. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 233 yards, ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
As a sophomore, Dougherty played just three games before suffering a season-ending injury. He completed 55 of 104 passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns.
Dougherty started in all 10 games at quarterback as a freshman and received Honorable Mention honors in the Presidents Athletic Conference. He wound up throwing for 1,872 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In the PAC’s preseason coaches poll, the Yellow Jackets, 2-8 a year ago, were picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams with Washington & Jefferson, Case Western, Westminster and Carnegie Mellon making up the top four spots.
Waynesburg hosts Westminster Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Clarion U. drops opener, 35-13
PITTSBURGH — Mylique McGriff rushed for 94 yards and caught four passes for 43 more, but the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team fell 35-13 score to Shippensburg last Saturday Highmark Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) will go on the road to face Lock Haven this Saturday before a two-game homestand starting on Sept. 15 against Lincoln University in a non-conference game.
McGriff took a strong first step in dispelling the sophomore slump, finishing with a team-high 137 all-purpose yards. Included in that stretch was a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the second-longest score of his career and one that tied the score up at 7-7.
Clarion led the Red Raiders through the end of the first half, and were still within a single score of them entering the fourth quarter. Shippensburg scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes midway through the fourth quarter to pull away and lock up the win.
McGriff’s touchdown came with 1:04 remaining in the first quarter, with the sophomore running back finishing off a one-play drive with a gallop down the left sideline. The Golden Eagles forced a three-and-out with the Red Raiders on their own 22-yard line, and David Shank’s punt was downed at the Clarion 47. Just seconds later, McGriff burst through a hole and eluded tacklers on a 53-yard scamper to tie the game.
James Metzgar accounted for six of Clarion’s points, kicking a career-long 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Golden Eagles ahead 10-7 at the break. He booted a 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cut the Red Raiders’ leave to 21-13 entering the final period of play.
Jeff Clemens finished 15-of-32 passing for 133 yards, with McGriff hauling in four of those passes for 43 yards. Dana Jackson had two catches for 34 yards, including a long of 37 yards that he nearly broke for a touchdown in the second half. Layne Skundrich and Brandon Vocco tied for the game-high with 11 tackles each, while Quinlin Lambert had 10. Alec Heldreth had eight stops and a tackle for loss.
Four winners at TMS
KNOXDALE — Thunder Mountain Speedway kicked off Labor Day weekend last Friday night by crowning winners in four feature races.
Mike Maresca won the BRP Modifieds, Joe Martin won the Windstream Semi-Late Models, Michael Lake edged Chad McClellan by inches to win the Legends Powersports Super Late Models and Eric Boozel took the Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four Cylinders.
Top five results are listed below:
BRP Modifieds: 1. Maresca, 2. Rex King Sr., 3. Jim Rasey, 4. Rex King Jr., 5. J.R. McGinley.
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Martin, 2. Kevin Dickson, 3. Gabe Shaffer, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Eddie Connor.
Legends Powersports Super Late Models: 1. Lake, 2. McClellan, 3. Russ King, 4. Bob Dorman, 5. Kyle Knapp.
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four Cylinders: 1. Boozel, 2. Curtis Mohney, 3. D.J. Clark, 4. Zack Wissinger, 5. Joe Huber.
Booster Club golf outing Sunday
CLARION — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring a golf scramble on Sunday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
The registration is $240 for a four-person team and the cost covers a dinner with prizes and other features included in the event. Prize money based on 30 teams entered would be $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third with a $25,000 hole-in-one prize on the 17th hole.
To register for the event, contact by email sjweaver02@yahoo.com or cathywalzak@hotmail.com, or call 814-745-3832.
