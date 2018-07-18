Sports physicals scheduled
at Redbank Valley HS
NEW BETHLEHEM — Physicals for athletes planning on competing during the fall sports season at Redbank Valley High School can be scheduled by calling 814-275-2424.
The remaining physical times are from 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The cost is $6.50. If paying by check, make it payable to Redbank Valley School District.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
CARES for Kids Duathlon,
5K & Walk set for Saturday
COOKSBURG — This year Western PA CARES for Kids and the Brookville YMCA invite you to participate in their 10th Annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Fun Run/Walk on July 21.
The race is staged at Cook Forest State Park’s Shelter 2 on Forest Road. This race is unique in that it draws people of all ages and competitive levels because it benefits such a great cause in helping victims of child abuse.
Registration forms and waivers can be found on-line at www.carescac.org under the “events” tab or at the Brookville YMCA. The first 50 participants to register will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Racers are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids, Inc. and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing $75 or more in donations will be eligible to pick from over $2,500 in prizes. Lunch will be provided to all participants and spectators.
