CUP wrestlers edge
Bloomsburg, Buffalo
BLOOMSBURG — Two straight one-point wins over the weekend in Mid-Atlantic Conference matchups hiked the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team’s record to 8-3 going into this Friday’s non-conference trip to Michigan State.
Brookville native Keith Ferraro’s team won 16-15 at Bloomsburg Sunday after edging Buffalo at home 17-16 last Friday at Tippin Gymnasium.
Sunday for the second straight match, hinged on wins in the final two bouts. And just as on Friday night against Buffalo, Greg Bulsak and Ty Bagoly delivered, bringing Clarion back from a 15-10 deficit to a 16-15 win.
That marked the eighth straight dual win for the Golden Eagles, the longest streak since winning nine straight between the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. The last time Clarion won as many as eight straight in a single season was during that 1993-94 season, when they opened with 10 straight wins.
The two teams split the 10 bouts on the mat, meaning the fact that Clarion (5-2 MAC) earned the sole bonus point of the match was truly the difference. Brookville’s Brock Zacherl continued his undefeated streak in MAC competition with a major decision over Aaron Coleman at 149 pounds, working Coleman over in the third period to secure a 14-5 win.
Zacherl improved to 15-3 overall. He’s ranked No. 10 in the latest intermatwrestle.com national poll. The only other MAC wrestler above him is Missouri’s No. 4 Brock Mauller.
The Huskies still led the dual 15-10 heading into the last two bouts of the day, with the Golden Eagles needing wins in each to lock up the win. Bulsak grappled in a low-scoring bout with perennial nemesis Kyle Murphy at 197 pounds, at one point quickly escaping from a reverse and fighting off a shot to finish with a 4-2 decision.
Bagoly very nearly took bonus points from Jarrett Walters at heavyweight as well, tilting him for a two-point fall and riding him throughout the bout for a 6-0 decision.
Last Friday at home against Buffalo, a dramatic last-minute takedown by Bagoly propelled the Golden Eagles to a 17-16 win by tiebreaker criteria over the Buffalo Bulls. Both the Golden Eagles and the Bulls notched four decisions and one major decision on the night, but a slight edge in total match points scored (44-42) gave Clarion the dual victory.
Zacherl scored a single leg takedown with 40 seconds left in the third period to defeat John Arceri, 4-3.
PSU-DuBois swept by York
DuBOIS — Both Penn State-DuBois basketball teams dropped Penn State University Athletic Conference games to visiting PSU-York Monday.
The men lost 83-69 to fall to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in the PSUAC. Union graduate Cole Morris scored 13 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds before fouling out.
For the season, Morris is second on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game and leads the team in assists at 4.0 per game.
The women lost 73-69 in overtime, dropping to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the PSUAC. Union graduate Lexey Shick played 43 minutes and scored 12 points with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
For the year, Shick is also second on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game, leading the team in minutes played at 31.5 per contest. She’s also averaging 6.9 rebounds and a team-high 4.6 assists per game.
Both teams are back in action Friday and Saturday on the road in conference games at PSU-Scranton and PSU-Wilkes-Barre.