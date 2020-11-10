Bulldogs win, Gremlins lose in PIAA openers
District 9 went 1-1 in their PIAA football playoff opening-round games last weekend.
While the Bulldogs won their state game Saturday, Friday night at Wilmington, D9 Class 2A champion Karns City dropped a 42-14 decision to the D10 champion Greyhounds.
Karns City (6-3) trailed 35-0 before getting two second-half touchdown runs from Luke Garing. The Greyhounds ran for 267 yards, getting 88 yards on four carries and two touchdowns from Caelan Bender.
Other PIAA state tourneys under way
The PIAA playoffs get going this week in volleyball and soccer.
Clarion swept Elk County Catholic for the Class 1A volleyball title last Saturday. The Lady Cats face either District 6 champion West Shamokin or District 5 champion Conemaugh Township this Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
In Class 3A volleyball, DuBois faces Conneaut Area on Saturday.
In Class 2A girls’ soccer, Clearfield ended Karns City’s eight-year streak of titles with a 5-4 win last Tuesday. The Lady Bison face WPIAL champion North Catholic on Saturday.
In boys’ soccer, Brockway beat Clarion-Limestone 4-1 for the Class 1A crown. The Rovers play District 6 champion Belleville Mennonite Saturday at site to be determined. Karns City won the Class 2A title with a 1-0 win over Punxsutawney and hosted D5 champion Bedford Tuesday night. Class 3A boys’ champion DuBois plays D10 champion Cathedral Prep on Saturday.
Jr. high girls top Forest Area
Both Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball teams beat Forest Area last Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 51-4, as Mylee Harmon led the way with 22 points. Taylor Ripple scored eight points while Kira Bonanno and Quinn White each scored five points.
In the B game, the Lady Bulldogs won 38-7 as Alynn Hagan scored 14 points, MaKenzie Kundick added 10 points, and Alara Altobelli and Molly Coil each scored four points.