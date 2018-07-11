Lewis Tourney this weekend
BROOKVILLE — The annual Craig Lewis Memorial Tournament has 12 youth baseball teams, including squads from New Bethlehem and KRE (Knox, Rimersburg, Emlenton) landing at the Brookville Area Little League complex this weekend.
The setup has under-10 and under-12 double-elimination brackets with games scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday at Zufall and Kirby fields.
The under-12 tournament on Zufall Field has the Brookville Buccos facing the AYP Mounties at 8 a.m. to start Saturday’s schedule with New Bethlehem facing KRE at 10 a.m. The Rural Valley Rippers face the Brookville/Mounties winner at noon with the DuBois Doubledays playing New Bethlehem or KRE at 2 p.m. the tournament continues through Sunday with the final set for 6 p.m. and the “if necessary” game following.
The under-10 tournament at Kirby Hetrick Field has New Bethlehem facing the Brookville Woodies at 8 a.m. with St. Marys meeting KRE at 10 a.m. The Elk County Crushers meet the New Bethlehem/Brookville winner at noon with Punxsutawney facing St. Marys or KRE at 2 p.m. The tournament continues through Sunday as well with the final set for 4 p.m. and the “if necessary” game scheduled to follow.
Youth baseball clinic at Rimersburg Monday
RIMERSBURG — The Southern Clarion County Little League, in conjunction with the Potter Pirates Summer Baseball Tour, is holding a youth baseball clinic for players 12 and younger on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rimersburg Elementary School field.
The registration donation goes directly to the military: Decks of playing cards, packages of jerky, nutella or jumbo sunflower seeds.
For more information, contact Scott Kindel at 814-745-3460.
Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley HS
NEW BETHLEHEM — Physicals for athletes planning on competing during the fall sports season at Redbank Valley High School can be scheduled by calling 814-275-2424.
Available physical times are from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Monday and Aug. 2.
The cost is $6.50. If paying by check, make it payable to Redbank Valley School District.
Clarion Co. hunting license info
CLARION — While hunting licenses are now on sale around the state.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on Monday. Hunters must have regular hunting license before applying to get antlerless licenses. Additionally, unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 6 and the second round on Aug. 20.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for non-residents. The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents. You can make the checks out to the Clarion County Treasurer. And also, please be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application, use the envelope provided to you and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions, contact the county treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
CARES for Kids Duathlon,
5K & Walk set for July 21
COOKSBURG — This year Western PA CARES for Kids and the Brookville YMCA invite you to participate in their 10th Annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Fun Run/Walk on July 21.
The race is staged at Cook Forest State Park’s Shelter 2 on Forest Road. This race is unique in that it draws people of all ages and competitive levels because it benefits such a great cause in helping victims of child abuse.
Registration forms and waivers can be found on-line at www.carescac.org under the “events” tab or at the Brookville YMCA. The first 50 participants to register will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Racers are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids, Inc. and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing $75 or more in donations will be eligible to pick from over $2,500 in prizes. Lunch will be provided to all participants and spectators.
