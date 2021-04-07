Redbank Valley Hall of Fame nominations sought
NEW BETHLEHEM — This year’s Third Annual Class of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted on the weekend of Sept. 20-21. The class will be honored at halftime of the Redbank Valley home football game against Elk County Catholic.
A social meet and greet event has been added this year and will take place following the game at a site to be announced with Saturday’s awards banquet held at Trinity Hall in Hawthorn
Nominations are still being taken by the committee until the end of April. Forms can be obtained from the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page, the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters page or by calling Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
Nominations for male, female and team must be out of school for 10 years. Coach/contributor must be retired for at least five years.
Hunter-Trapper Course slated
RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held at the Rimersburg Community Building on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register on-line, go to www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click the Education label, the Hunter Ed Class Calendar, Basic Courses, Hunter Trapper Education and then April 10 and follow directions from there.
There are only a few in-person classes scheduled this year. An on-line version of the course can be conducted if one chooses for a small fee.
Basic social distance policies according to state COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and students must be at least 11 years old. Bring a lunch and beverage along with a pencil and eraser. Parents will not be permitted to stay with younger students during the course.