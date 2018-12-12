Buck contest winners listed
Here are the winners from the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club’s buck contests.
New Bethlehem
Heaviest Deer: Jeff Ferringer, 177 pounds, 8-point.
2nd Heaviest: Darian Gruver, 161.2, 11-point.
3rd Heaviest: Andrew McCauley, 157.4, 9-point.
Adult Drawing ($50): Kale Barnett, New Bethlehem; Anthony Mcguire, New Bethlehem.
General Drawing winners: Andy Doverspike, Emlenton; Mike Buhler, Penfield; Larry Myers, New Bethlehem; Gary Mark, Westland, Mich.; Keelan McCauley, New Bethlehem; Jim McGinnis, New Bethlehem; Pete Pearsoll; Nick Ringler, Homer City; Jesse Sayers, New Bethlehem; Jesse Gourley, New Bethlehem; Jacqulyn Himes, Punxsutawney; Polly Jones, New Bethlehem; Ron Cyphert, Seminole; Rich McGarrity, Oak Ridge; Dalena Rupp, New Bethlehem.
Rimersburg
12 Heaviest Bucks: Carl Vogle, Rimersburg, 182 pounds; Cameron Clark, Fairmount City, 180; Bob Carmichael, Rimersburg, 179; Jeff Ferringer, New Bethlehem, 177; Greg Yeany, Knox, 175; Scott Riley, Franklin, 175; Andrew McCauley, New Bethlehem, 169; Brad Gathers, Kittanning, 168; Darian Gruver, New Bethlehem, 166; Mike Cowan, Mayport, 164; Jeremy Smith, Carmichaels, 162; Brandy Giles, Rimersburg, 160.
Bonus Drawing: Brad Gathers, Kittanning.
Heaviest Youth Bucks: Paytin Polka, Mayport, 149; Carter Terwint, Sligo, 149; Evie Bliss, Rimersburg, 146; Jason Hunsberger, Emlenton, 145; Peyton Wilson, Rimersburg, 139.
Bonus Drawing winners: Christie Boren, Brad Gathers, Heath Slagle, Jared Thomas, Scott Miller, Rick Himes, Erin Burns, Roger Douglas, Richard Culbertson, Mike Kundick, Roger Hilliard, Zach Seybert, Mike Marsh, Dave Burkhart, Marlin Clark Rupp.
Ticket Drawing winners: Dave Allegretto, Gail Fitzgerald, Mike Morris, Richard Culbertson, David Rendt, Lexi Brand, Ed Ruffner, Brad Jordan, Dan Sanko, Stephen Jaworski, Darcie Bishop, Greg Dunmire, Niko Todorov, Kailey Hollogbaugh, Scott Mainofski, Bill Priester, Brandan Stitt, James Osche, Tracy Terwint, Randy Frampton, Roland Mellish, Dan Sanko, Mary Grossman.
CUP wrestles at PSACs
KUTZTOWN — Tyshawn White won the 125-pound championship and four other Golden Eagles posted top-five finishes, as Clarion competed and excelled at the PSAC Championships hosted by Kutztown last Saturday. The Golden Eagles return to dual match action on Friday, December 21 when they host Pittsburgh.
White won his second tournament title of the young season, adding a PSAC championship to his mantle after winning the 125-pound bracket at the Clarion Open earlier this year.
He wasn’t the only one to make his mark at the championships. Kane’s Evan Delong, the 2016 tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, reached the finals at 165 pounds for the second time in three years, falling in the championship to Millersville’s Shane Ruhnke.
Ty Bagoly stood out in the 184-pound bracket, falling in the semifinal round to Edinboro’s Zach Ancewicz before bouncing back for two wins in the consolation bracket that put him at third place.
Curwensville’s Shae Bloom also reached the third place match of his bracket, bouncing back after a loss to Millersville’s Colton Dull in the semifinal round on the 197-pound field. He beat Bloomsburg’s Kyle Murphy in the consolation semi but dropped a tight 7-3 decision to Edinboro’s Dylan Reynolds. Taylor Cahill took fifth in the 174-pound bracket, beating Seton Hill’s Damon Greenwald in sudden victory with a 3-1 decision.
For the first time this year, no team champion was crowned at the tournament. Separate Division I and II champions will be named later this year.
Head coach Keith Ferraro had both of his Brookville starters out with injuries — Taylor Ortz at 141 and Brock Zacherl at 149.
The Golden Eagles are back in action Dec. 21 at home at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium against Pittsburgh. Prior to the match, the Brookville Raiders will take on Falconer, N.Y.
PIAA football champs crowned
HERSHEY — Six state champions were crowned in last weekend’s PIAA Championships held at Hersheypark Stadium. Here’s a look at how the games went:
Class 1A: Farrell 55, Lackawanna Trail 20. The Steelers led 55-7 by the third quarter in a blowout win. Christian Lewis ran for 249 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns.
Class 2A: Southern Columbia 49, Wilmington 14. It was 14-14 at halftime, but Southern Columbia finished off an unbeaten season after scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half. Gaige Garcia ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Class 3A: Aliquippa 35, Middletown 0. The Quips led 7-0 at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half. Avante McKenzie ran for 198 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
Class 4A: Cathedral Prep 38, Imhotep Charter 7. The Ramblers scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for the title. Billy Lucas ran for 287 yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns.
Class 5A: Penn Hills 36, Manheim Central 31. The WPIAL champions held off a Manheim Central late rally to get the win after leading 36-20 going into the fourth quarter. Tank Smith ran for 103 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Hollis Mathis threw for 195 yards and three TDs.
Class 6A: St. Joe’s Prep 40, Harrisburg 20. The District 12 champs won behind 284 yards passing from Kyle McCord and 147 yards rushing from Kolbe Burrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.