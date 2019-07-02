Fall sports physicals at RBV
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physicals will be given at Redbank Valley High School on the dates listed below. Call the high school office to set up an appointment at 814-275-2424.
Physical forms are available at the office or at the time of the physical. The cost is $6.50 and is due at the time of the physical (cash or checks payable to the school):
July 10 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
July 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Aug. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
3-on-3 Tourney Saturday
NEW BETHLEHEM — A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will run on Saturday at the Gumtown Park basketball courts. Registration is from 11 a.m. to noon with tip-off following.
Tri-County Health & Fitness of New Bethlehem is sponsoring the event with proceeds benefiting is scholarship fund program.
The cost per team is $30. The tournament is open to any player with co-ed teams allowed. The grand prize is cash depending on the amount of teams entered.
Free lunch catered by Zack’s is included with registration.
St. Joe’s 5K set for Saturday
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joe’s Liberty 5K run is scheduled for Saturday
The race begins at 9 a.m. with race day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is $25.
The race begins at the Lucinda Train Station on Lander Drive. Runners get t-shirt while supplies last.
The race goes on the Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda. The top overall male and female finishers receive $100 gift cards to Olympia Sports and other awards will be given to top finishers in various age divisions.
To register online, go to stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Duathlon scheduled for July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day.