CUP wrestlers at U-23
Freestyle Nationals
AKRON, Ohio – The Clarion University wrestling program was represented well on a national stage over the weekend, placing two and watching a handful of others advance deep into the bracket at the United World Wrestling Under-23 Freestyle Nationals.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl (65kg) and Greg Bulsak (92kg) were among the top performers at the event, taking fourth and seventh at their respective weight classes. All told, six Golden Eagles advanced to the second day of action, with five of them moving on to the round of 12 at the three-day weekend in Akron that featured top college-aged competition from around the country.
Zacherl advanced to the quarterfinal round, starting his weekend with a win over Lehigh’s Joe Lobeck and adding a victory over Nick Lirette of North Carolina. He topped American’s Jack Mutchnik in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals, where he dropped a close 2-1 decision. He won three bouts in the consolation bracket, culminating with a victory over All-American Kevin Jack of North Carolina State in the consolation semifinals to ensure a top-four finish.
In the 92kg bracket, Bulsak scored his first win of the day with an 8-3 decision over Virginia’s Tyler Love. He went on to win a high-scoring bout with Buffalo’s Brett Perry in the quarterfinals before falling to reigning 197-pound NCAA champion Michael Macchiavello.
Undeterred, Bulsak rebounded with a 4-0 decision over Ohio’s Aaron Naples. That ensured him a spot in the top-eight and Bulsak took advantage, beating Anthony Perrine for a seventh-place finish.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz reached the round of 64 in the 70kg bracket, opening with a win over Jake Tucker before being sent to the consolation bracket. There Ortz won three more matches, including 10-0 victories over American’s Elijah Murphy and Illinoi’s Dylan Thurston.
Taylor Cahill dropped his first match in the championship bracket but ran wild in the consolation bracket, winning three straight matches to reach the consolation round of eight.
Tyshawn White also won three matches in the consolation bracket, reaching the consolation round of eight after a win over Ohio’s Kyran Hagan. Jack Peura claimed a win in his first championship bracket bout of the day, beating Bailey Neises to move to the round of 32.
Fall soccer registration slated
NEW BETHLEHEM — The United Valley Soccer Association is holding a final on-site registration for its fall season Sunday at the Art in the Park festivities this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Players registered during the event receives a $10 discount off the regular cost.
Hunter-Trapper course June 16
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course has been scheduled for June 16 at the Limestone Fire Hall, located 7.4 miles south of Clarion just off Route 66.
Individuals, who must be 11 years old by June 16, must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course at the website address below before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete an on-line study course prior to the June 16 course which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and NWTF volunteers.
Register on-line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window click Register for a class using the Hunter Education Class Calendars, Under the Basic Course, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June 16 and click on the Limestone Fire Hall VIEW EVENT at the right. Read all instructions and continue to Register Now in the green box, continue to follow instructions to register. Individuals must complete. (In order to prepare for your class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.).
For questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.