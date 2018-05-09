Youth ball reports:
What we want at the L-V
Youth baseball and softball game reports are encouraged to be submitted to the Leader-Vindicator, especially for Little League (Major) and older divisions.
Submit game reports for games Tuesday through Sunday by each Monday via email to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Game reports should at least include:
— Teams and age division, date and place of game and final score. If both teams from New Bethlehem or Rimersburg, teams should agree on who sends the report. When in doubt, winning team should submit information from both teams.
— Include any player with more than one hit or any players with extra-base hits, or multiple runs batted in.
— Any outstanding plays, such as a game-winning hit.
— Winning pitcher or pitchers on winning team with any notable strikeout totals and/or hits allowed.
— When in doubt, submit it.
LL softball: Davis wins, 15-4
RIMERSBURG — In an interleague matchup between Davis Hauling and Excavating of Rimersburg and New Bethlehem, it was Davis winning 15-4 in four innings last Saturday.
Autumn Blystone, Jaina Peters and Magan Walzak each had two hits with Blystone doubling and Walzak struck out seven and gave up two hits on the mound.
Quinn White tripled and Kendall Kirkpatrick singled for New Bethlehem. Kirkpatrick, White and Sydney Kirkpatrick pitched.
Pitch, Hit and Run on May 20
RIMERSBURG — The Southern Clarion County Little League is sponsoring a Pitch, Hit and Run event May 20 at the Rimersburg Elementary Fields starting at 2 p.m.
The PHR is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball with more information available at www.pitchhitrun.com. It’s open to boys and girls ages 7-14 based on age as of July 17.
For more information, contact Ange Salvo at 814-227-7491.
Eccles Library 5K set for May 19
RIMERSBURG — The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Library is sponsoring its 5th Annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
Several awards for age division finishes will be given out. Registration is $25 and $10 for all students kindergarten through 12th grade. All pre-registered runners receive a t-shirt.
Register on-line at runsignup.com. Applications are available at www.smileymiles.com, the library website at www2.youseemore.com/etml or the library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sandy Traister at sbtraister@comcast.net or call the library at 814-473-3800.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
Area gymnasts at state meet
CHESWICK — Several members of the Leap of Faith Gymnastics team from Clarion turned in high finishes at last weekend’s PA Xcel State Gymnastics Meet at the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena.
These girls, ages 7 to 12, brought home finishes:
Claire Henry of New Bethlehem: First vault (9.45), eighth all-around (36.375), eighth floor (9.35) and ninth beam (9.05).
Laci Campbell of New Bethlehem: Second bars (9.65), ninth beam (9.375), eighth all-around (37.25), 10th vault (9.0) and 11th floor (9.225).
Jorja Parkinson of Fisher: second bars (9.525), fourth beam (9.25), fourth floor (9.3), fourth all-around (36.525).
Lilleigh Harmon of Summerville: fifth bars (9.525), 10th floor (9.150).
Noelle Reitz of Brookville: seventh floor (9.2), 10th beam (9.0).
