PAPower wrestling event Saturday in stream view
TYRONE — Three dozen of the best wrestlers in Pennsylvania will battle it out in True Power, presented by PA Power Wrestling this Saturday.
The dual meet-style event pits Team Green against Team Black and includes matches featuring junior high, high school and post-graduate level wrestlers with 15 boys’ bouts, two girls’ events and one men’s match on the card. There are 15 folkstyle and three freestyle matches scheduled. True Power will be held in Tyrone but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is not open to the public. The only way to catch all of the action is to stream it via the Rokfin platform.
To learn more about watching Saturday’s 18-bout program, go to www.rokfin.com/papowerwrestling.
And two Brookville Area High School wrestling standouts, one present and one former state champion are on the card — newly hired Clarion University assistant coach Brock Zacherl and current senior Raider Nathan Taylor.
“We’re very excited about this event, which we believe will come to be a staple on the Pennsylvania wrestling calendar,” said PA Power founder Jeff Upson. “The pandemic has limited what the wrestling community can do, given social distancing requirements and crowd-size limitations. We wanted to put on an event that will make the safety of everyone involved an absolute necessity but also give competitors and fans the high-level wrestling that they have been craving. We are confident that True Power will do exactly that.”
The main event is a senior-level freestyle match between Zacherl and Kyle Shoop, a pair of Pennsylvania high school standouts who went on to become Division I All-Americans for Keystone State colleges.
Zacherl will be on the Black team while Shoop heads the Green squad.
Shoop was a three-time state medalist at Boiling Springs High School and a four-time NCAA qualifier for Lock Haven. He placed seventh at the 2019 NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh and went 131-46 in his career, good for the second-most wins in the history of the long and storied Bald Eagles program.
In addition to the All-Americans, the card is scheduled to feature 11 state champions and dozens of state medalists. Coverage starts with weigh-ins at 4 p.m. and competition will start at 6 p.m.
Taylor, who enters his senior year with 58 career wins. He finished fourth in the state this spring at 220 pounds in Class 2A. A late replacement for the injured Nate Schon, he’ll match up with Malvern Prep’s Nicholas Feldman in a 230-pound bout. Feldman, a rising junior, has 93 wins and is considered one of the top wrestlers in his weight in the nation.
JV Bulldogs win twice
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs beat Curwensville, 32-6, in junior varsity football action at home Monday night.
Ashton Kahle scored two rushing touchdowns while tossing a TD pass to Ridge Cook. Cam Wagner threw a TD pass Mason Clouse and Noah Anderson added a TD rushing with Derrick Downs kicking two point-afters.
In last week’s 23-16 win over Karns City, Kahle ran for three touchdowns.
Jr. high Bulldogs lose to KC
KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley junior high football team dropped to 2-2 following a 36-20 loss at Karns City last Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were set to host Central Clarion Wednesday before next Wednesday’s game also at home against Brockway.
Against the Gremlins, Jaxon Huffman threw for two touchdowns, completing 4 of 6 passes for 109 yards while Braylon Wagner completed 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.
Drew Byers caught both TD passes along with four catches for 81 yards. Carsen Gould caught two passes for 26 yards and Rylan Rupp had three catches for 87 yards.
Broc Monrean ran for 26 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Johnathan Slack and Breckin Minich each had seven tackles with Ayden Adams and Huffman making six stops. Byers had five tackles with Monrean and J.T. Morris each adding four stops.
Bulldogs youth football splits in ABC League
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley teams lost in ABC Youth Football League action at home last Saturday against Karns City.
The seniors dropped a 51-0 decision while the junior lost with no score available. The seniors fell to 2-5 while the juniors dropped to 4-3 going into Saturday’s home game with Brookville, the final regular-season game before the playoffs.