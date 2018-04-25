Newbie LL set to open May 5
NEW BETHLEHEM — While details haven’t been finalized, the New Bethlehem Little League announced it’s Opening Day ceremony will be Saturday, May 5, at the complex.
The league has 195 children signed up from 4-year-olds in T-Ball to its Junior Little League level. There are five T-ball teams, four Farm League squads, three Minor League teams, four in Major League and one Junior Little League baseball team.
In softball, two Minor League and two Major League teams are in the loop and those teams begin some interleague play next week with District 25 (northern Clarion County) teams rather than District 7 (Indiana County).
More information can eventually be found on the league’s new website at www.newbethlehemlittleleague.org.
CUP wrestlers Bulsak, Zacherl named All-Academic
MANHEIM —The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced its 2018 All-Academic individuals on Thursday, with Clarion’s Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl earning the honor. It is the third time the NWCA has recognized Zacherl as an All-Academic individual, and the first time they have recognized Bulsak.
To qualify for NWCA All-Academic honors, the athlete must have completed at least one full year at their institution with a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or better while also winning 60 percent of their total schedule, or achieve a 3.0 GPA while also earning NCAA All-American status.
This year’s All-Academic team is comprised of 155 student-athletes, of which 123 were NCAA qualifiers in 2018. That group includes Bulsak and Zacherl, who both reached the Big Dance and competed at the 2018 NCAA Championships in Cleveland, with Zacherl reaching the quarterfinal round of the 141-pound bracket.
Bulsak (3.864, Nutrition & Fitness) was the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Freshman of the Year and took second place in the 184-pound bracket at the conference championships. He finished with a 21-9 overall record.
Bulsak earned the No. 3 seed entering the EWL Championships, upsetting second-seed Nick Corba to reach the finals. He punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships with a last-second win over Bloomsburg’s Trevor Allard, taking Allard down with one second left on the clock for a 6-4 decision.
Zacherl (3.481, Business Administration) made his third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships in 2018 and spent most of the season ranked in the top-10 of the major national polls at 141 pounds. Finishing the year with a 29-3 overall record, he won the tournament titles at the Clarion Open and Wolfpack Open before going undefeated in dual match action for the second consecutive year.
Zacherl defeated three All-Americans over the course of the season, including Penn State’s Nick Lee, Eastern Michigan’s Sa’Derian Perry and Nebraska’s Chad Red.
Redbank Valley Sports Hall nominations still sought
NEW BETHLEHEM — The inaugural class of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame will be this fall, according to the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters.
The boosters are taking nominations through the end of April. The first class of Hall of Famers will include two males, two females, two coach/contributors and one team. Individuals must be at least graduated for 10 years, a coach/contributor must be retired or not coaching for five years and a team must be at least 10 years old.
After this year, annual inductions will be scaled back in number.
The date has been set for Sept. 7 for the first class to be recognized at halftime of a Bulldogs football game with the next day being planned for a banquet to honor inductees. More information will be announced at a future date.
Individuals can mail nominations — female, male, team or coach contributor — with nominee’s year of graduation, address, phone number, sports and awards earned and dates of involvement and any other applicable information — to Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame, C/O RV Sports Boosters, 131 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Nominations can also be emailed to rvsportsboosters@gmail.com.
Hunter-Trapper class slated
RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education course will be held at the Rimersburg Community Building Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the same class formerly scheduled annually at the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club.
Students must be at least 11 years of age and register on-line at the Pennsylvania Game Commission web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Students are required to do some on-line studying before the course.
Questions, contact Bob Shook at 814-473-6563.
Eccles Library 5K set for May 19
RIMERSBURG — The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Library is sponsoring its 5th Annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
Several awards for age division finishes will be given out. Registration is $20 for adults prior to May 1 and $25 thereafter and $10 for all students kindergarten through 12th grade. All pre-registered runners receive a t-shirt.
Register on-line at runsignup.com. Applications are available at www.smileymiles.com, the library website at www2.youseemore.com/etml or the library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sandy Traister at sbtraister@comcast.net or call the library at 814-473-3800.
