Basketball playoffs resume
District 9 went 9-9 in the opening round of the PIAA basketball state playoffs last weekend.
While the Redbank Valley girls played Tuesday and lost to Bellwood-Antis, three other D9 teams were eliminated. Five games are scheduled for Wednesday
Tuesday:
Class 1A Boys: Cornell 53, Elk County Catholic 44; Canevin 40, Cameron County 39.
Class 2A Girls: Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34.
Wednesday
Class 1A Girls: Coudersport vs. Blacklick Valley, Bald Eagle High School, 7 p.m.; North Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, Indiana High School, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Boys: Ridgway vs. Farrell, Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.; Clarion vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, Punxsutawney H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Boys: Brookville vs. Lincoln Park, Armstrong High School, Kittanning, 7:30 p.m.
Winners from Tuesday or Wednesday advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Click on to piaa.org for complete schedules and pairings.
Hunter-Trapper
class scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a hunter/trapper education course March 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The course is for first-time hunters who are at least 11 years old by March 28 and have not passed a previous course.
Hunters must do an on-line study before completing the classroom portion of the course.
To register on-line for the course, go to the Pennsylvania Game Commission web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Go to “Education” label and go to the education class calendar to find the appropriate class.
To access the online study portion, click on the picture above “Hunter Education Class.” Click on zip code 16248 and scroll down to proper event and register.