D9 baseball, softball roundup
DuBOIS — Along with North Clarion’s 3-2 win over Clarion-Limestone in Tuesday’s Class 1A consolation game, DuBois Central Catholic captured the 1A title with a 7-4 win over Oswayo Valley in the second game at Showers’ Field.
Wednesday at Showers, Brockway takes on Johnsonburg at 4 p.m. in the Class 2A title game with St. Marys playing Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 4A final.
In Class 3A, Moniteau routed Karns City, 13-3, for the title last Thursday and faced D5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Tuesday’s play-in game for a state berth.
In softball, Coudersport was set to face Elk County Catholic in Wednesday’s Class 1A final with DuBois Central Catholic playing A-C Valley in the consolation game for the district’s third state berth. In Class 2A, Cranberry and Johnsonburg were scheduled to play at DuBois’ Heindl Field as well for the title on Thursday.
In Class 3A, D9’s Karns City got a bye into the sub-regional final with District 5 and was scheduled to play D5’s Everett Wednesday for a state berth.
Punxsutawney won the 4A title with a 10-0 win over St. Marys last Friday. The Lady Chucks advance to the state playoffs starting Monday as well as DuBois, which won the District 6-9 subregional title with a 3-2 win over Central Mountain last Wednesday.
Hunter-Trapper course June 16
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course has been scheduled for June 16 at the Limestone Fire Hall, located 7.4 miles south of Clarion just off Route 66.
Individuals, who must be 11 years old by June 16, must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course at the website address below before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete an on-line study course prior to the June 16 course which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and NWTF volunteers.
Register on-line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window click Register for a class using the Hunter Education Class Calendars, Under the Basic Course, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June 16 and click on the Limestone Fire Hall VIEW EVENT at the right. Read all instructions and continue to Register Now in the green box, continue to follow instructions to register. Individuals must complete. (In order to prepare for your class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.).
For questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
Youth Field Day July 21
KOSSUTH — Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth is currently planning their 26th Annual Youth Field Day to be held on July 21 at Camp Coffman.
Youth Field Day is a day-long event for kids 8 to 12 years old, which was designed to introduce them to activities in the outdoors. Some of the events include trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety, and shooting sports including shotguns, .22 rifles and muzzleloaders.
All events are non-competitive and stress safety and appreciation of the outdoors. Not only do the kids participate in 15 events, but hats, event t-shirts, lunch and door prizes are provided at no cost to the kids or their families.
Registration begins at 5 p.m on June 4 via the PA Game Commission’s website and fills quickly. Further details can be found on CCSFY Facebook page.
Individuals and companies interested in donating or sponsorship can contact Kirk Byerly at 814-227-8091 or Julie Graf at 814-316-2608 for more information. Contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.