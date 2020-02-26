Clarion U. wrestlers edge
Edinboro in finale
EDINBORO — The Clarion University wrestling team clinched its second 10-win season in three years with a close win last Sunday, with the Golden Eagles hanging on for a 17-16 win over Edinboro at McComb Fieldhouse.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s team finishes the dual match season with a 10-6 overall record, and a 7-4 record in Mid-American Conference action. The postseason begins March 7-8 with the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championships at Northern Illinois University.
The victory finished off Clarion’s third straight season with a dual match record of .500 or better, the first time the team has done that since a nine-month stretch that started in the 1970s and continued into the next decade. It is just the third 10+ win season for the Golden Eagles since 2007-08, with the last one coming during the 2017-18 season.
In addition, the win marked a rare distinction for Clarion. The Golden Eagles have defeated Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Edinboro in the same year for the first time since the 1991-92 season.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl won the 112th match of his career to move into sole possession of 16th on Clarion’s all-time wins list. The sixth-year senior is now one win behind Ken Nellis and Paul Clark for 14th on the list, and four wins behind Kurt Angle for 13th.
Zacherl prevailed in a tight match against Tyler Vath to open the dual, scoring a takedown late in the third period for the 3-1 decision.
Mike Bartolo was the next to win with a win by decision over Derek Ciavarro, downing him by a 9-6 score to put Clarion ahead 6-3. It was the third straight win for Bartolo, who improved his record to 10-9.
PSU-DuBois women in playoffs
LEMONT FURNACE — The Penn State-DuBois women’s basketball team faced PSU-Fayette in Tuesday night’s Penn State University Athletic Conference playoff semifinal round.
Going into the night, DuBois and Fayette had split their matchups with DuBois beat Fayette at home on Feb. 18, 69-68. Last Friday at PSU-Greater Allegany, DuBois won its third straight game with a 69-58 win. Former Cranberry standout Malliah Schreck scored 21 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.
Union’s Lexey Shick had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. For the season, she’s averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
The PSU-DuBois men wrapped up the year at 13-12. Union graduate Cole Morris was second on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game while collecting 4.4 rebounds and shooting 41.8 percent from the field.
Hunter-Trapper class scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a hunter/trapper education course March 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The course is for first-time hunters who are at least 11 years old by March 28 and have not passed a previous course.
Hunters must do an on-line study before completing the classroom portion of the course.
To register on-line for the course, go to the Pennsylvania Game Commission web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Go to “Education” label and go to the education class calendar to find the appropriate class.
To access the online study portion, click on the picture above “Hunter Education Class.” Click on zip code 16248 and scroll down to proper event and register.