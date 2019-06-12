Pitt named new men’s hoops coach
at Clarion University
CLARION — Former longtime Millersville University assistant and Centenary head coach Damian Pitts was named the head coach of the Clarion University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team last week.
He’s the 13th head coach in program history. He coached the past two seasons at Division III Centenary, posting a 21-32 record. This past season, the Cyclones went 12-14 and finished with a winning record in Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) action for the first time since 2015-16 and reached the semifinals of the conference tournament for just the second time in school history.
“I am truly honored to be chosen as the new head men’s basketball coach for Clarion University,” Pitts said. “I would like to thank Dr. Snodgrass and the search committee for their diligent work and faith in me. I look forward to building a strong, competitive program that represents the values of the university and the greater community. My goal is a program marked by high achievement on the court and in the classroom. My family and I are excited to become active members of the university and the community.”
Pitts will be no stranger to PSAC competition, as he spent 16 seasons on the bench at Millersville during a highly successful run for the Marauders. He began his tenure as a graduate assistant coach from 1999-2002, during which time Millersville won the 2002 PSAC East championship. He went on to be a full-time assistant from 2004-17, helping coach the Marauders to the 2007 PSAC Championship, two PSAC Tournament finals, three NCAA Tournament appearances and two NCAA Regional Finals appearances.
During his tenure at Millersville, the Marauders had 21 All-PSAC East selections, including a two-time Player of the Year in Charlie Parker and a Defensive Player of the Year in Eijah Obade. Eleven Marauders went on to play professional basketball, and two of Pitts’ charges have been named to the Millersville Hall of Fame.
Pitts earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Goucher College, where he was also a standout basketball player. He received a Master’s degree in Sport Management from Millersville in 2002.
St. Joe’s 5K set for July 6
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joe’s Liberty 5K run is scheduled for July 6.
The race begins at 9 a.m. with race day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is $25.
The race begins at the Lucinda Train Station on Lander Drive. Runners get t-shirt while supplies last.
The race goes on the Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda. The top overall male and female finishers receive $100 gift cards to Olympia Sports and other awards will be given to top finishers in various age divisions.
To register online, go to stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Cook Forest Duathlon
scheduled for July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize. The prizes for the 5k and duathlon solo are as follows: 1st $100, 2nd $75 and 3rd $50. The prizes for the duathlon team are as follows: 1st $125, 2nd $100 and 3rd $100.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing donations will be entered to win prizes. Anyone bringing in $75 or more in sponsors is eligible to pick from the top prizes available with the person bringing in the most having first choice.