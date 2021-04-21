College track: Fricko,
Hetrick in action
Both Redbank Valley High School graduates and track and field athletes were in action over the weekend, Declan Fricko at Washington & Jefferson University and Sam Hetrick at Penn State-Behrend.
Fricko won the high jump title at the Grove City Invitational last weekend, clearing 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Hetrick competed in two events, finishing fifth at Slippery Rock University’s Bill Lennox Invitational in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches. Last Tuesday at the North of 80 Meet in Erie, Hetrick was second in the high jump (6 feet, 4 3/4 inches) and third in the 100-meter dash (11.5).
Bulldogs’ Bain, Marshall named by TCW/CE
Redbank Valley juniors Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall were named to the annual high school boys’ basketball all-star team from the Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express coverage area.
Both Bain and Marshall were Second Team selections.
The area group of teams covered by the paper includes Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion, Curwensville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Ridgway and St. Marys.
Brookville’s Jace Miner was named Player of the Year while Raiders head coach Dalton Park was Coach of the Year.
The rest of the First Team was Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen, Clarion’s Cal German and Beau Verdill, Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus and DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm. The Second Team also included Johnsonburg’s Cameron Stelene and DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock.
The girls’ all-star team will likely be announced this week.
Miner, Lauer MVPs of
All-Star games
CLARION — The Inaugural Clarion County YMCA and D9and10Sports.com All-Star games had their share of fireworks and the first two Most Valuable Players.
Brookville’s Jace Miner and Keystone’s Emily Lauer garnered the MVP awards, leading their teams to victory at the Clarion County YMCA Sunday.
For Miner, his closing minutes secured the award as he scored 11 of the Blue’s final 20 points in the final three-plus minutes in a 116-107 win over the White. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six blocked shots.
Lauer led the White to a 77-69 win with 19 points and nine rebounds as the White broke a 54-54 tie after three quarters and pulled away for the win.
Both games were played in a 40-minute format with four 10-minute quarters. Teams were picked from seniors from District 9 along with District 10 teams from Warren County.
In the boys’ game for the Blue, DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm and Brookville’s Robert Keth shared team-high scoring honors with 18 points apiece. Keth drilled 6 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point line while Lindholm made four and added seven rebounds, sharing the team high with Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky.
Coudersport’s Hayden Keth and Caden Beldin each scored 13 points while Rumsky added 12 points. DuBois’ Nick Felix added 10 points and Karns City’s Chase Beighley scored nine points with five rebounds, finishing with six points in the key fourth quarter.
For the White, Mark Kraus of Elk County Catholic scored 24 points. Six other players for the White reached double figures with Keystone’s Colin Say finishing with 14 points, Sheffield’s Tyler Hepinger’s 13 points all coming in the first half, Clarion’s Beau Verdill and Cal German with 12 apiece and Warren’s Ben Berdine with 11.
Clarion’s Hunter Craddock grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with his three points and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen finished with 10 points. Austin’s Jackson Glover, while not scoring, finished with nine rebounds. A-C Valley’s Levi Orton scored eight points and collected eight rebounds.
In all, the teams combined to make 28 3-pointers, 16 by the Blue and 12 for the White.
The Blue was coached by Brookville’s Dalton Park and Karns City’s Chris Bellis, the White were directed by Clarion’s Scott Fox and Warren’s Jeff Berdine.
In the girls’ game, Lauer scored 13 points in the second half. Three other players on the White finished with double figures. Cameron County’s Kaelee Bresslin and Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers scored 11 points apiece and Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page adding 10 points. Chambers finished with seven rebounds and five assists.
St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson scored eight points with five rebounds, Eisenhower’s Delaney Chase added seven points and Cameron County’s Hailey Hilfiger scored five points with a game-high 15 rebounds. While not scoring a point, St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists.
Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight rebounds while Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta and Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel each scored 12 points with Durandetta making four 3-pointers.
The White were coached by Mike Logue of Eisenhower and Dave Sullivan of Cameron County, the Blue by DuBois’ Keith Kriner and Punxsutawney’s Mike Carlson.
Rimersburg R&G Fishing Derby set for May 2
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club will host its annual Fishing Derby on May 2 for children ages 12 and younger.
Fishing runs from 1 to 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Prizes will be given for the longest trout caught by a boy and girl. All children receive a door prize.
Food will be provided for children with a donation for adults.
For more information, call 814-473-6551.