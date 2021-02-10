Clarion University wrestlers face Edinboro
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team welcomed Edinboro to Tippin Gym for a small-scale round robin match last Wednesday night, with a number of Clarion grapplers enjoying success against their long-time rivals on the Fighting Scots.
Clarion concludes its dual match season Friday, when they host Messiah at Tippin Gym for Senior Night.
Much of the Golden Eagles’ success came in the middle weights, with Brookville’s Tate Ortz and Trevor Elfvin delivering multiple wins at 157 pounds. Ortz went 2-1 with a pair of bonus victories, including a 20-4 tech fall over Alex Garcia in the third period and an 11-1 major decision over Luke Sainato. In each of those bouts he notched scads of near-fall points from the top position, bringing Garcia and Sainato to their backs to extend the deficit. Ortz came up just one point shy of the hat trick for the night, falling in a narrow 4-3 decision to Peter Pappas in the final bout.
Elfvin’s night played out in a similar manner, as he won a pair of matches at 157 pounds before falling in a close decision to Pappas, this one in sudden victory. Elfvin claimed a 3-2 decision over PJ Gohn as well as a masterful 14-4 major over Garcia.
There were other bouts worth celebrating, as well. Seth Koleno continued to place his mark on the 149-pound position with a split, including a 16-1 tech fall over Salieri Allen. Casper Hinklie and Brett Wittmann both recorded their first collegiate victories, with Hinklie beating Matt Dowler by 10-5 decision and Wittmann downing Beau Dillon by a 4-2 score. John Worthing also defeated Dowler in an impressive comeback victory, rallying from an 8-0 deficit in the first period to take a 9-8 lead and eventually win on Dowler’s disqualification due to excessive stalling.
In other bouts, Redbank Valley graduate Ethan Wiant was 0-3 at 157, dropping a 4-3 decision to Sainato, a 7-5 decision to Pappas and a 10-1 major to Gohn.