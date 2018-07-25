Bulldogs’ Sam Hetrick
named to TCS/C-E T&F Team
Redbank Valley sophomore Sam Hetrick was his school’s lone representative on this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier-Express Track and Field All-Star team.
Hetrick, who won a PIAA Class 2A medal with a seventh-place finish, was one of three high jumpers named to the team, joining DuBois’ Jordan Meinert, Brookville’s De-Angelo Coffey and St. Marys’ Anthony Cortina.
The major award winners were Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss and Brookville’s Ian Thrush (Co-Track Athletes of the Year) and Brookville’s Bryan Dworek (Field Athlete) for the boys and Johnsonburg’s Skylar Sherry (Field Athlete) and St. Marys’ Amanda Foster (Track Athlete) for the girls.
Sports physicals slated at RBV
NEW BETHLEHEM — Physicals for athletes planning on competing during the fall sports season at Redbank Valley High School can be scheduled by calling 814-275-2424.
The remaining physical times are from 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The cost is $6.50. If paying by check, make it payable to Redbank Valley School District.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
