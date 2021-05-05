Fricko runner-up at PACs
MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Declan Fricko wanted a top-three finish in his freshman debut for the Washington & Jefferson track and field team this spring and he got it.
The former Redbank Valley standout cleared 5 feet, 11 1/2 inches and finished second in the high jump at last weekend’s Presidents Athletic Conference Championships held at West Virginia University.
Fricko started at 5 feet, 9 inches and cleared the bar on his third and final attempt. He cleared 5 feet 11 1/2 inches on his first attempt but went 0-for-3 in trying to get over 6 feet, 1 inch.
Fricko had less misses than teammate Nate Sciarro and Westminster’s Dalton Anderson to earn second while Sciarro and Anderson, a Moniteau graduate, were 2-3.
Grove City College senior Seth Ray, a Brookville graduate, won the title after clearing 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches. Ray won the PAC Field MVP award after he also won the triple jump, finished third in the javelin, fifth in the pole vault and 15th in the discus.
Fricko also finished 10th in the triple jump, going 39 feet, 3 inches.
“I was happy with my jumps, especially considering the weather that day,” Fricko said. “I was hoping for some good weather because my back had healed up finally and I had a good week at practice, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”
W&J’s men finished fourth out of nine teams, behind Geneva, Grove City and Westminster.
In other college track and field news:
— Clarion University senior and Redbank Valley graduate Katlynn Traister appeared to be the 11th seed in both the 100 and 200 dashes for this week’s PSAC Championships held in Shippensburg Thursday through Saturday.
— Another Redbank Valley high jumper, freshman Sam Hetrick at Penn State Behrend, is seeded No. 2 at this Saturday and Sunday’s Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships at Keystone College. His season-best 6-foot-7-inch jump has him behind top seed and teammate Brady Smith (6-9).
Layton finishing strong at CUP
CLARION — Helping the Clarion University Golden Eagles baseball team to a four-game weekend sweep of Indiana, former Redbank Valley standout Bryan Layton contributed from the mound.
Layton, a junior right-hander, threw six shutout innings in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader sweep in a 1-0 win in a seven-inning matchup. He allowed four hits while walking one and striking out five.
The previous weekend, Layton threw a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk in a seven-inning 5-1 win over California.
The two outings lowered his season earned run average to 7.97. He’s 2-3 with 16 strikeouts and just five walks in 20 1/3 innings for the year.
Monday’s doubleheader split with Slippery Rock put Clarion’s record at 12-19 overall and 10-12 in the PSAC. The Golden Eagles face Mercyhurst for a pair of doubleheaders Friday in Erie and Saturday at home. Sunday, they host Slippery Rock for a doubleheader to finish the regular-season schedule.
Logue earns All-PAC honors
NEW WILMINGTON — Former Union standout and Westminster Titans senior defensive lineman Dana Logue was one of 17 Titans named to the All-Presidents Athletic Conference teams last week.
Logue was named a second team lineman after totaling a career-high 17 tackles, including 10 in Westminster’s 24-17 win at Grove City this spring.
The Titans won the PAC title with a 5-0 record, topping Washington & Jefferson in the conference championship game. Head coach Scott Benzel was named PAC Coach of the Year.
All-District for five area players
Four Redbank Valley and Union basketball players were honored recently by D9and10Sports.Com in its postseason all-star awards.
Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall were named to the Second- and Third-Team All-District squads. Bain led the Bulldogs in scoring (18.6 ppg.) while pulling down 8 rebounds and averaging 3.6 assists per game with 52 3-pointers. Marshall averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.1 steals pe3r game.
Both Bain and Marshall should hit the 1,000-point milestone next year as seniors, Marshall sitting at 954 and Bain at 943 career points.
Redbank Valley sophomore Caylen Rearick and junior Madison Foringer, and Union’s Dominika Logue were named all-district on the girls’ side. Rearick was a second-team pick after leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring (12.9 ppg.) with 54 3-pointers while Foringer was a third-team pick averaging 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Logue, who already at 1,069 career points going into her senior year, led the Damsels in scoring (16.5 ppg.) and rebounding (8 rpg.).
The major award winners were Players of the Year Jace Miner of Brookville and Aslyn Pry of Moniteau while the Chuck Daly Foundation Coaches of the Year were Brookville Raiders’ Dalton Park and Punxsutawney Lady Chucks’ Mike Carlson.
The Rookies of the Year were Karns City’s Luke Cramer and Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly.
The rest of the all-district teams:
First Team boys: Levi Orton (A-C Valley), Cal German (Clarion), Hayden Callen (C-L), Hayden Keck (Coudersport) and Chase Beighley (Karns City).
Second Team boys: Beau Verdill (Clarion), Cole Miller (Clearfield), Karson Rumsky (Clearfield), Lennon Lindholm (Clearfield), Nathan Waltman (Karns City) and Bain.
Third Team boys: Griffin Ruhlman (Brookville), Caden Beldin (Cameron County), Alec Srock (DuBois CC), Mark Kraus (Elk Co. Catholic), Cam Stelene (Johnsonburg), Carson Whiteman (Kane) and Marshall.
First Team girls: Sarah Chambers (Coudersport), Emily Lauer (Keystone), Katie Sheeler (Otto-Eldred), Bree Garzel (Port Allegheny) and Sarah Weaver (Punxsutawney).
Second Team girls: Hannah Lary (Bradford), Selena Buttery (Brockway), Danielle Wood (Brockway), Riley Presloid (Punxsutawney), Rearick and Logue.
Third Team girls: Hailey Hilfiger (Cameron County), Erica Selfridge (Clarion), Ava Ferringer (Cranberry), Chloe Presloid (Punxsutawney), Samantha Hayes (St. Marys), Kyla Johnson (St. Marys) and Foringer.