Redbank Valley sports physical dates posted
NEW BETHLEHEM — All Redbank Valley High School students participating in fall sports or cheerleading are required to have a physical and scheduled times have been announced:
— July 15, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Aug. 12, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Physicals will be done by Dr. Doverspike’s office at the cost of $15 per physical at the school on the above dates. Call the high school office to schedule an appointment.
Checks are the preferred method of payment and should be made out to Redbank Valley School District.
Students can also use their family physicians for sports physicals.
Hunting licenses on sale, deadlines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on Monday. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.