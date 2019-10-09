CUP football blasts Seton Hill
CLARION — The special teams sparked the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team to a 42-16 win over Seton Hill in the annual Homecoming game last Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles led 14-9 at halftime, then outscored Seton Hill 21-0 in the third quarter to pull away with a win, stopping a two-game losing streak and improving to 3-2. Seton Hill fell to 0-4.
Clarion visits California on Saturday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
The Golden Eagles scored two special teams touchdowns on Saturday and nearly added more points on a blocked extra point in the second quarter. That eventually translated to three offensive touchdowns in the second half, including a pair of impressive receiving touchdowns by Kahliq Muhammad and a 1-yard touchdown run by Ross Greece.
Once the offense did get going in the second half, it was hard to stop. Clarion outscored Seton Hill 28-7 in the second half, with the Griffins’ touchdown coming with less than three minutes remaining and the result no longer a question.
Mylique McGriff rushed his way up the record books with 108 yards on 20 carries, pushing him past 2,000 career rushing yards and into eighth place on the all-time list. He did the former with his second carry of the first quarter, and the latter in the second half when he surpassed Damien Henry and Ben Fiscus thanks to a 38-yard run. Muhammad lit it up with seven grabs for 94 yards and three touchdowns, including a few acrobatic, contested catches in the end zone.
Redbank Valley at Ridgway Invite
RIDGWAY — A handful of Redbank Valley runners competed at last Saturday’s Ridgway Cross Country Invitational.
Five runners, three boys and two girls, were in action. The highest finisher was Quinn Fricko in the girls’ race, crossing the line in 34th place in 22:36.7. Also for the girls, Claire Clouse finished 110th in 32:49.
For the boys, Declan Fricko (76th, 19:56), Derrick Downs (145th, 24:10) and Jacob Kundick (164th, 29:24) ran for Redbank Valley.
St. Marys won the girls’ team title while Punxsutawney won the boys’ title. Individual wins went Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts (19:56) for the girls and Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman (16:49) for the boys.
Bulldogs split ABC games
at Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK — Keeping its playoff hopes alive in the ABC Youth Football League, the Redbank Valley senior division team pulled out a late 28-14 win at Slippery Rock last Saturday night.
With the score tied at 14-14 in the closing seconds, the Bulldogs scored twice in the final 15 seconds. Braylon Wagner returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Connor Colwell. Brock Monrean scored on a 3-yard run and after the Bulldogs went ahead late, Wagner returned an interception for a touchdown as time expired to set the final. Also scoring on a two-pointer was Monrean and Rylan Rupp.
A win at home this Saturday in the regular-season finale against East Brady secures the seniors a spot in the playoffs that would begin Oct. 19 in Brookville.
The Bulldogs juniors lost 38-6 to Slippery Rock and fell to 1-6 overall. Braiden Rankin scored the team’s lone touchdown. Easton Magagnotti and Parker Kennemuth were the leading rushers, Gage Franklin had two catches with Rankin grabbing one. Sean Yeany threw for 40 yards while Riley Schrecengost, Magagnotti and Owen Polka led the defense in tackles.
Youth soccer reports posted
Here are the latest game reports from Sunday’s games for the United Valley Soccer League:
Under-12
Hurricanes 4, Tornadoes 4 — Hayden Darr scored twice while Nolan Barnett and Case Powell also scored for the Hurricanes. Bella Orr and Ryan Hepler each scored twice for the Tornadoes.
Crush 7, Rockets 2 — Sophie Baker scored three goals while Zack Atherton added two, and Andrew Krizmanich and Kise Rosensteel each scored goals.
Under-10
Falcons 4, Bears 2 — Iris Reitz scored four goals for the Falcons while Henry Elmer and Sydney Bowser scored for the Bears.
Eagles 5, Wolves 0 — Colton Edmonds scored three goals while Nico Rex and Greyson Stewart also scored in a shutout win for the Eagles.
Gators 2, Bears 2 — Maggy Shreckengost scored both goals for the Gators.
Sunafrank D9Sports.Com POW
SHIPPENVILLE — Derek Sunafrank put his team on his back and carried them to their first victory of the season earning the Bradford running back the D9Sports.com District 9 Football Player of the Week award for Week Six.
Sunafrank ran 21 times for 198 yards and five touchdowns in the Owls 59-34 win over Punxsutawney.
He is joined by 15 players on the District 9 Honor Roll for Week Six.
The Player of the Week and Honor Roll honors will continue through the conclusion of the regular season.
D9SPORTS.COM PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Derek Sunafrank –Bradford: 21 carries, 198 yards, 5 touchdowns –Bradford 59, Punxsutawney 34
D9SPORTS.COM HONOR ROLL
Robert Keth –Brookville: 6 catches, 71 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 carries, 21 yards, 2 touchdowns –Brookville 42, St. Marys 22
Jack Krug –Brookville: 21-for-32 passing, 209 yards, 3 touchdowns; 4 carries, 42 yards, 1 touchdown –Brookville 42, St. Marys 22
Brett Zattoni –Clearfield: 24 carries, 131 yards, 2 touchdowns –Clearfield 28, Tyrone 14
Travis Gleason –Coudersport: 17 carries, 255 yards, 3 touchdowns –Coudersport 73, Otto-Eldred 12
Hayden Keck –Coudersport: 5-for-5 passing, 129 yards, 1 touchdown; 8 carries, 82 yards, 1 touchdown –Coudersport 73, Otto-Eldred 12
Riley Davis –Karns City: Blocked a punt and returned it to the 3-yard line to set up Karns City’s go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Gremlins rallied from a 9-0 deficit in the fourth to win –Karns City 22, Kane 9
Alex Rapp –Keystone: 2 interceptions on defense –Keystone 44, Union/A-C Valley 14
Nick Weaver –Keystone: 19 carries, 142 yards, 3 touchdowns –Keystone 44, Union/A-C Valley 14
Max London –Punxsutawney: 12 carries, 175 yards, 2 touchdowns; 2 catches, 124 yards, 1 touchdown –Bradford 59, Punxsutawney 34
Sam Hetrick –Redbank Valley: 4 catches, 96 yards, 1 touchdown; Intercepted a pass on defense –Redbank Valley 39, Curwensville 0
Paul Gresco –Ridgway: 8-for-10 passing, 130 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 carries, 6 yards, 1 touchdown –Ridgway 42, Clarion 0
Jake Wickett –Ridgway: 10 carries, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns –Ridgway 42, Clarion 0
Jahid Bennett –Sheffield: 20 carries, 154 yards, 1 touchdown –Sheffield 22, Port Allegany 14
Braedon Johnson –Smethport: 7 carries, 93 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown –Smethport 39, Cameron County 7
Noah Lent –Smethport: 11 carries, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns; 4-for-7 passing, 84 yards, 1 touchdown –Smethport 39, Cameron County 7