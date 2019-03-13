PAJW state tourney this weekend
PITTSBURGH — Three Redbank Valley youth wrestlers will be in action this Saturday and Sunday at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling’s Youth State Championships at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Wrestling are Kale Barnett in the 8-and-under 60-pound bracket, Jacob Shilling in the 11-12 115-pound division and Breanna Crawford in the 60-pound weight class in the girls’ 9-and-10-year-old division.
Action gets under way Saturday morning and continues through Sunday with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m.
Check out www.pajw.org for results and more tournament information.
RBV Sports Hall seeks nominations
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Boosters are once again taking nominations for their Hall of Fame, which heads into its second year.
Male and female athletes must have graduated 10 or more years ago. Coach/contributor must have retired five or more years and teams must have been in action 10 or more years ago.
Applications may be picked up in the high school office or going to the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 15.
For more information, contact chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
