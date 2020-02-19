Evans, Gardner qualify for
JW Junior High states
ST. MARYS — Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers Daniel Evans and Nolan Gardner qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High Championships with third-place finishes at the Area 5 Tournament last Sunday at St. Marys Area High School.
Evans went 2-1 at 92 pounds, pinning Owen Fleming of Brookville for third place while Gardner won his third-place bout against Brookville’s Baily Miller at 252 pounds, winning a 7-0 decision after getting pinned by Miller earlier. He also finished with a 2-1 record.
Once again, this year’s state tournament will run at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown Feb. 29-March 1.
The top three finishers at each weight class earned state trips.
Other Bulldogs at the Area 5 Tournament were Trenton Patton (0-2 at 117), Duncan Blake (0-2 at 124), Gavin Kerchinski (2-2 at 132), Caden Adams (0-2 at 157), Coda Kirkpatrick (2-2 at 167) and Garrett Shaffer (0-2 at 212).
The Junior Wrestling Youth Championships for Area 5 is this Sunday in Clearfield with state qualifiers heading to the University Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center March 14-15.
CUP wrestlers split with
Kent State, Rider
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — After beating Kent State at home last Friday, the Clarion University wrestlers won four bouts on Sunday but were unable to upset the top team in the Mid-Atlantic Conference’s East Division, as the Golden Eagles fell to Rider 25-13 in a conference road match.
The Golden Eagles (9-6, 6-4 MAC East) close their dual match schedule Sunday at Edinboro before prepping for their first MAC Championship trip to Northern Illinois March 7-8.
The loss to Rider was closer than the final score might indicate, as the teams were neck and neck through the first six matches. The Golden Eagles led 10-9 after Mike Bartolo’s sudden victory win over Gary Dinmore at 165 pounds, but the Broncs won three of the last four matches of the day — two by fall ‚ to record the team win.
Fifteenth-ranked Greg Bulsak scored a significant win at 197 pounds, defeating 12th-ranked Ethan Laird by an 8-1 decision. Laird entered the weekend ranked above Bulsak both in national ranking as well as in the conference coaches’ poll.
If Bulsak’s win was significant for what it could mean for this season, then Brookville’ Brock Zacherl’s decision over Gino Fluri at 149 pounds held a deeper meaning as far as his overall career.
The decision over Fluri was the 111th win in Zacherl’s career, moving him past four-time All-American Bryan Stout on Clarion’s all-time wins list and into a tie for 16th with Dan Payne and Ken Haselrig. All three of those former Golden Eagles are members of the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame.
Jake Gromacki won for the seventh time in his last eight matches, leading the dual off with a major decision over Jonathon Tropea. The sixth-year senior worked Tropea for a 15-4 result to put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0. Zacherl put Clarion back in the lead 7-6 after the 149-pound bout, and Bartolo rallied from a large deficit in the 165-pound match to beat Gary Dinmore. Dinmore led the bout 4-1 in the first period but Bartolo continued to chip away at him, wearing Dinmore down and scoring a quick takedown in sudden victory. The win evened Bartolo’s season record at 9-9.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, now at 157 pounds, lost a 7-0 decision to Rider’s Jesse Dellavecchia.
Last Friday, the Golden Eagles beat Kent State, 30-8.
Clarion took eight of the 10 bouts to claim its first win over Kent State since the 2000-01 season, snapping a nine-match losing streak to the Golden Flashes.
Zacherl wrestled the final home dual of his Clarion career, defeating Kody Komara 3-2 in the 149-pound bout. The 12th-ranked wrestler in the most recent NCAA coaches’ panel, Zacherl earned the distinction of an undefeated home dual record.
Zacherl went 44-0 as an attached wrestler at home, and his victory over Komara marked the first win of the night for the Golden Eagles.
Also recording wins were Ortz, who returned to the lineup at 157 pounds for a 10-6 win over Brady Chrisman, and Mike Bartolo, who beat Kade Byland by 12-8 decision.