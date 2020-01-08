Fund-raiser games at Union
RIMERSBURG — Union Area High School’s home varsity doubleheader with Redbank Valley on Jan. 17 will serve as the annual Friday Night Fight to Sideline Cancer event.
A cancer survivor walk will be held along with auctions and other raffles to benefit Hope for Your Future and a 3-point shot contest will be held to benefit Alex McCauley. Donations will also be held for both Hope for Your Future and Alexa McCauley.
JV games begin at 4 p.m. with the girls’ varsity matchup set for 6 p.m. and the boys to follow around 7:30 p.m.
PSU-DuBois basketball
sweeps on road
YOUNGWOOD — Both Penn State-DuBois basketball teams won non-conference matchups at Westmoreland County Community College last Saturday.
The men evened their record to 6-6 with a 118-75 rout. Union’s Cole Morris scored 15 points and dished out a team-high 11 assists. For the year, he’s averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 assists per game.
The women improved to as Union’s Lexey Shick scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. For the season, Shick is averaging 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Both teams return to conference play next Tuesday at PSU-New Kensington. Saturday, the men host Grove City College in a non-conference matchup starting at 1 p.m.