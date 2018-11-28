Slippery Rock women split at Ashland Tourney
ASHLAND, Ohio — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team finished 1-1 at last weekend’s Ashland Thanksgiving Classic, dropping a 118-62 to host Ashland on Sunday.
Ashland, last year’s national runner-up, is ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division II poll. It led Slippery Rock 58-21 at halftime and cruised to its fifth straight win in as many games to start the season.
Meanwhile, the Rock women dropped to 2-4 going into their next game in the PSAC opener at East Stroudsburg on Dec. 3.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds on 7-for-15 shooting in 30 minutes against Ashland.
Saturday in a come-from-behind 65-63 win over Wayne State, Hinderliter finished with 21 points and five rebounds on 7-for-13 shooting, including a 3-for-5 effort from the 3-point line.
Slippery Rock trailed by eight points with four minutes remaining and rallied for the win.
For the season, Hinderliter is scoring 17.2 points per game while grabbing 6.7 rebounds. She’s shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 82.1 percent (23-for-28) from the foul line.
Five Lady Bulldogs
all-district in volleyball
Five members of the D9 Class 2A champion Redbank Valley Bulldogs volleyball team were named to this year’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 9 Class 2A All-District team.
Taylor King, Josie Rupp, Carissa Rearick, Torilynn Nelson and Hope Spence represented the Lady Bulldogs, who finished 17-2.
Leading the 2A team was MVP Ella Marconi of Kane along with her teammates Hannah Buhl and Audri Marconi. Brookville’s Morgan and Madison Johnson were also named to the all-star team.
Waynesburg 0-2 at tourney
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team dropped two games at last weekend’s Mount St. Joseph Tip-Off Tournament.
Sunday, the Yellowjackets lost 64-51 to North Park. Redbank Valley graduates Sam Heeter and Jake Dougherty both played for Waynesburg. Heeter scored two points and had three assists in 13 minutes while Dougherty didn’t score in eight minutes.
Saturday in Waynesburg’s 83-56 loss to the hosts, Heeter scored seven points in 14 minutes while Dougherty had two points and grabbed two rebounds in 11 minutes.
Waynesburg (1-5) opens its Presidents Athletic Conference schedule at home against Grove City College Wednesday before hosting Chatham in another conference game Saturday.
CUP wrestlers head to Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Clarion University wrestling team, off since Nov. 17, are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Cliff Keen Invitational at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
It’s the first time in two years that head coach Keith Ferraro’s team has wrestled at the Cliff Keen. Now a senior, Brookville’s Brock Zacherl went 2-2 at 141 pounds. This year, he heads west with a 9-0 record and a No. 8 national ranking according to intermatwrestle.org. He has five major decisions and one technical fall.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, a red-shirt sophomore, is 5-3 at 141 pounds. Kane’s Evan Delong is 5-4 at 165.
The Golden Eagles head to Kutztown Dec. 8 for the PSAC Championships before returning home for their second and final home dual of the calendar year on Dec. 21 against Pittsburgh.
