PIAA basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — Hunter Geer’s jumper with 1:18 broke a 43-43 tie and led the Brookville Raiders to a 46-44 win over Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals Tuesday night.
The Raiders led from start to finish and by as many as 10 points in the first half before the D6 champion Marauders tied the game late.
The Raiders (23-2) now advance to the state final on Saturday against D4 champion Loyalsock at Hershey’s Giant Center starting at 2:30 p.m.
Danny Lauer scored 13 points to lead the Raiders while Robert Keth and Jace Miner each scored 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) was the Class 2A runner-up in 2019, losing to D12’s Math, Civics and Science, which lost to Loyalsock Tuesday.
The last time a D9 basketball played for a title was 2013 when Johnsonburg reached the Class 1A final.
Last Saturday, the Raiders knocked off WPIAL champion Ellwood City in a 62-60 win on the Wolverines’ court.
Miner’s steal and layup with under 10 seconds left in the game was the difference. He finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
In other PIAA playoff basketball action:
MONDAY, March 22
Berlin 78, Clarion 52
At Altoona, The deep playoff run for the Clarion Bobcats was ended Monday night as the D9 Class 1A champions were ousted by D5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley 78-52 at Altoona High School.
The 27-1 Mountaineers head to the PIAA finals on Thursday to play Pottsville Nativity. Clarion’s season ended at 17-10.
After trailing 16-6, the Bobcats rolled a 9-0 run of their own to get within 16-15 late in the first quarter. However, Berlin answered with a decisive 21-0 run to pull away for good.
Cal German scored 20 points for the Bobcats while Beau Verdill finished with 12 points.
Elijah Sechler and Pace Prosser scored 24 and 19 points apiece for Berlin.
SATURDAY, March 20
D9 Class 2A champion Karns City ran into the buzz-saw known as Our Lady of Sacred Heart, the WPIAL champion, and dropped a 75-45 decision to the Chargers.
Karns City trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but it was down 40-24 by halftime. Nathan Waltman scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Gremlins while Chase Beighley scored 12 points.
Daunte Spadafore led OLSH with 23 points. Jake DiMichele finished with 20 points.
At Coudersport, the D9 Class 1A champion Lady Falcons nearly rallied to beat D6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle but lost, 48-47. Sarah Chambers led Coudersport with 17 points.
FRIDAY, March 19
The Clarion boys advanced in the quarterfinals by holding off D6 champion Bishop Carroll in a 61-54 win. The Bobcats led by 12 points at halftime, then trailed by a point before an 8-0 run to finish the game clinched the hard-fought win.
Hunter Craddock scored 26 points and Beau Verdill scored 14 to lead the Bobcats.
Class 4A boys’ champion Clearfield was routed by WPIAL champion Lincoln Park, 67-34, while Class 3A girls’ champion Punxsutawney fell to WPIAL champion Mohawk, 71-52.
Hunter-Trapper Course slated
RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held at the Rimersburg Community Building on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register on-line, go to www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click the Education label, the Hunter Ed Class Calendar, Basic Courses, Hunter Trapper Education and then April 10 and follow directions from there.
There are only a few in-person classes scheduled this year. An on-line version of the course can be conducted if one chooses for a small fee.
Basic social distance policies according to state COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and students must be at least 11 years old. Bring a lunch and beverage along with a pencil and eraser. Parents will not be permitted to stay with younger students during the course.
Fish stocking this week
The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club will stock Pine Run this week for the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on Saturday.