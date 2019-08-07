Meet the Bulldog Night Aug. 16
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Booster Club is hosting its annual Meet the Bulldog Night for the upcoming fall sports season Aug. 16 starting with a tailgate party at the football stadium starting at 5 p.m.
Players and coaches eat free with a suggested donation for others at $5. The meal includes sandwiches, a side, drinks and dessert. The club will raffle off four Steelers tickets for a game this season.
All proceeds benefit the repair of Redbank Valley’s primary school recently damaged by flooding.
The school band performs at 6 p.m. followed by the announcement of all the teams and players at 7 p.m.
Area racing results
Here are results from last weekend’s racing at Thunder Mountain and Hummingbird speedways:
FRIDAY, Aug. 2
Thunder Mountain Speedway
Dunlap Lawn & Garden Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 2. Rob Williams, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Curtis Mohney, 5. Matthew Bryant, 6. Bill Fuchs, 7. Chad Greeley, 8. Austin Fedder, 9. Greg Kiehl, 10. Sam Orf Jr.
FDR Inc. Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Rusty Martz, 3. Zach Gustafson, 4. Fuzzy Fields, 5. Bob Rosman, 6. Jim Bloom, 7. Gary Luzier, 8. Dale Yeaney, 9. William Hurrelbrink.
Kinectic By Windstream Semi Late Models: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Jeff Sweeney, 3. Jon Lee, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Doug Surra, 6. Jeremy Ohl, 7. Austin Getch, 8. Jim Challingsworth, 9. Gary Fulmer, 10. Eric Lucas.
Watt Lumber Inc. Pure Stocks: 1. Justin Watt, 2. Greg Blystone, 3. Dennis Harrison Jr., 4. Rich Anderson, 5. Tyler Blystone, 6. Makinna Pearce, 7. Kylee Brown, 8. Dalton Gustafson, 9. Brandon Doland.
Zimmer Service Center ULMS Late Models: 1. Russ King, 2. Dan Angelicchio, 3. Dave Blazavich, 4. Max Blair, 5. Mike Wonderling, 6. Charles Powell Jr., 7. David Scott, 8. Doug Eck, 9. Jason Dobson, 10. Kenny Schaffer.
SATURDAY, Aug. 3
Hummingbird Speedway
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks Make-Up Feature: 1. Justin Watt, 2. Bryce Swauger, 3. Rich Anderson, 4. Dennis Harrison Jr., 5. John Pearce, 6. T.J. Powell, 7. Ben Ecelberger, 8. Wayne Garvey, 9. Jenna Pfaff, 10. Steve Brugmann
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders Make-Up Feature: 1. Wayne Truitt, 2. Keegan Bell, 3. Randy Albert, 4. Joe Anthony, 5. Zack Frantz, 6. Travis Timko, 7. Ricky Nelson, 8. Blake Joiner.
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models: 1. Jon Lee, 2. Nick Erskine, 3. Doug Surra, 4. Eddie Connor, 5. Nick Loffredo, 6. Deegen Watt, 7. Bob McMillen, 8. Austin Getch, 9. Dustin Challingsworth, 10. Denny Curry.
Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Bruce Hartzfeld, 3. Fuzzy Fields, 4. Zack Gustafson, 5. Dale Yeaney, 6. Jim Bloom, 7. Ray Reynolds.
BWP Bats Super Late Models: 1. Paul Kot, 2. Michael Lake, 3. Mike Wonderling, 4. Kenny Schaffer, 5. Billy Eash, 6. Brandon Groters, 7. Jerry Redden, 8. Dylan Fenton.
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks: 1. Bryce Swauger, 2. Mike Anderson, 3. Rich Anderson, 4. Bill Mumau, 5. T.J. Powell, 6. Justin Watt, 7. Ben Ecelberger, 8. Dennis Harrison Jr., 9. John Pearce, 10. Wayne Garvey.
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 2. Zack Frantz, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Keegan Bell, 5. Eric Luzier, 6. Larry Conklin, 7. Randy Albert, 8. Travis Timko, 9. Blake Joiner, 10. Brian Snyder.