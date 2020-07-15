Physical exams set at
Redbank Valley
Redbank Valley High School put out its fall sports physical schedule this week. The following dates and times are available by signing up at the school office by July 20.
— Thursday, July 23: 1 to 4 p.m.
— Wednesday, July 29: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 5: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheering, JV and varsity football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. The cost is $6.50 to be paid on the day of the physicals. Cash or checks payable to Redbank Valley School District.
Fall soccer
signups starting
The United Valley Soccer Association announced that its fall season for youth soccer players will begin Sept. 12.
Registration is open and families can sign up by going to www.unitedvalleysoccer.com.
Board member Tommy Plyter confirmed that a COVID-19 response team is formulating a plan to be in effect by the start of the season.