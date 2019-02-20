Bulldogs 5th at Jr. High Invite
BROCKWAY — Putting four wrestlers in the finals and crowning one champion, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished fifth in the team standings at last Saturday’s D9 Junior High Invitational at Brockway Area High School.
While the junior high season is over, the schedule transitions into the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling program which holds its Area 5 junior high tournament that runs concurrently with the youth divisions this Sunday at Clearfield Area High School.
Wrestlers will try to qualify for the PAJW state tournament March 2-3 in Johnstown. The youth state championships are March 16-17 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Last Saturday in Brockway, the Bulldogs’ Cole Bish won the 100-pound title by going 2-0, pinning Brookville’s Antonio Thornton in the finals.
Also making the finals and finishing second were Daniel Evans (1-1) at 80, Cole McHenry (2-1) at 185 and Carson Rupp (2-1) at 210. Zeldon Fisher (2-1) finished third at 165.
Also wrestling for the Bulldogs were Trenton Patton (1-2) at 95, Jacob Kundick (0-2) at 110, Coda Kirkpatrick (1-2) at 145 and Aidan Lehnort (0-2) at 155.
Brookville won the team title with 181.5 points, ahead of Kane (134.5), Curwensville (126), Brockway (116.5) and then the Bulldogs.
Ten teams competed in the Class 2A-only event with 97 wrestlers overall in the 18 weight classes.
RBV Sports Hall seeking nominations
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Boosters are once again taking nominations for their Hall of Fame, which heads into its second year.
Male and female athletes must have graduated 10 or more years ago. Coach/contributor must have retired five or more years and teams must have been in action 10 or more years ago.
Applications may be picked up in the high school office or going to the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 15.
For more information, contact chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
Elementary volleyball camp at RBV
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley High School volleyball program is sponsoring a camp for girls in grades 3-6 at the high school starting Monday. No prior experience is necessary to attend as girls will be introduced to the fundamentals of the sport.
The nightly schedule through next Friday is 6 to 7:30 p.m.
All players receive a volleyball t-shirt. The cost is $20 per child or $15 per child if more than one in family. To register, contact Matt Darr at 814-227-8759 and bring registration fee to the first night of the camp.
