Waynesburg falls to Thiel
GREENVILLE — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team spent last Saturday at Thiel College for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup with the Tomcats. Despite big afternoons from junior wing Brennan Smith and sophomore guard Matt Popeck, the Jackets fell 80-74.
The first half was composed of 20 competitive minutes that featured seven ties and 10 lead changes. A Smith layup knotted the score at 33-33 with 1:12 remaining in the period, but the Tomcats managed to reacquire the advantage 24 seconds later and went into the locker room with a 35-33 halftime edge.
The second half two opened with four-straight Waynesburg points, including a three-point play from Popeck, that gave the visitors a two-point advantage. After the Tomcats tied the game back up at 37-37, the Jackets moved ahead 40-37 on a trey from Smith.
Unfortunately, Thiel gained control of the contest following that basket thanks to a 16-1 run that lasted until the 6:56 mark of the second half. That surge made the score 53-41 in favor of the home squad.
To Waynesburg’s credit, it never gave up in its pursuit of victory. Several Jacket runs pulled the Orange and Black to within a single basket of tying the score or taking the lead. A pair of Popeck free throws with 21 seconds showing on the clock made the score 77-74. However, a costly Jacket turnover and several Thiel conversions at the free throw line sealed the Jackets’ fate.
Redbank Valley graduates Jake Dougherty and Sam Heeter both got in the game for Waynesburg. Dougherty scored 10 points with two 3-pointers, two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes while Sam Heeter was scoreless in seven minutes.
Last Wednesday at home against Saint Vincent, Waynesburg dropped an 88-75 decision. Dougherty scored nine points in 25 minutes while Heeter scored two points with two steals in 13 minutes.
The Yellowjackets took a 4-11 record into Wednesday’s home game against Bethany. Saturday, they travel to Grove City.
CUP wrestlers win EWL opener
CLARION — Toby Cahill pinned Bruce Graeber 12 seconds into the third period, clinching the win as the Clarion University wrestling team defeated Bloomsburg 22-15 at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion (4-4, 1-0 EWL) closes out its three-match homestand on Thursday when it hosts George Mason.
The Golden Eagles entered the 285-pound match with a 16-15 advantage over the Huskies thanks to a 3-0 decision by Greg Bulsak in the previous bout. Cahill and Graeber wrestled a tight match through the first two periods, with the former holding a 2-1 advantage heading into the final period. Graeber nearly escaped Cahill’s grasp from the bottom position, but Cahill drove him back down to the mat and flattened him for the win by fall.
Bloomsburg won the first two bouts of the afternoon to take a 6-0 lead, including Willy Girard’s opening 6-0 win over Brookville’s Gavin Park at 125 pounds, but freshman Andrew Gapas woke the crowd and his teammates with his second straight win by fall at 141 pounds.
Late in the first period, Gapas took down Aaron Coleman and worked him over for the win by fall, his second in as many matches and one that tied the team match at 6-6.
The Huskies won each of the next two bouts to open up a 12-6 lead, but EKane’s van Delong added more bonus points to pull his team back to 12-10. He just missed a fall against Dominick DeMarco but still managed to score back points on a four-point near fall, giving him a 14-3 major decision. The teams split a pair of decisions in the next two points before Bulsak’s win over Kyle Murphy put Clarion ahead for good.
In last Wednesday’s non-league matchup at home against LIU-Post, the Golden Eagles turned in a convincing 39-7 win. The Golden Eagles won all but two bouts, including Park’s match-opening 42-second pin of Brandon Mercado at 125.
