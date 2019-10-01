CUP football falls at Gannon
ERIE — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team outscored Gannon 21-10 in the second half in a comeback effort, but the Golden Eagles could not finish off the rally in falling 51-35 to the Golden Knights at McConnell Family Stadium last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) will look to get back in the win column this Saturday when they host Seton Hill for Homecoming.
Turnovers burned the Golden Eagles in the first half, as Clarion saw two first-half drives end in interceptions and another in a blocked field goal. They played to the Golden Eagles’ advantage in the second half as they forced three fumbles in the second half, but they were only able to turn one of those breaks into a touchdown.
After failing to crack the century mark last week, Mylique McGriff went right back to work against the Golden Knights to the tune of 146 rushing yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. His day would have been better, but he had two long first-half touchdown runs negated by penalties. McGriff now needs just 10 yards on the ground to crack 2,000 career rushing yards.
Clarion quarterbacks went a combined 23-of-50 for three touchdowns and four interceptions on the day, with Jeff Clemens producing the best line of 11-of-21 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Terrell Ford finished with eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Kahliq Muhammad and Marcus McCoy also hauled in scoring grabs.
The Golden Eagle defense had flashes of success on Saturday, highlighted by Vaughn Wallace’s strip sack and 48-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter. CUP volleyball sweeps Kutztown
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles volleyball team rebounded from a five-set loss last Friday with a three-set sweep on Saturday, defeating Kutztown 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-23) at the Student Recreation Center.
Clarion (9-5, 1-1 PSAC) heads back on the road next weekend with matches against Bloomsburg and Lock Haven Friday and Saturday.
The Golden Eagles served the Golden Bears tough on Saturday, ripping off eight aces while allowing only one themselves, and in general kept Kutztown on their heels. The Golden Bears hit just .164 through three sets while Clarion hit .328. Julia Holden had a match-high 14 kills and committed just one error for a .342 hitting percentage, and the duo of Aubrey Wrona and Lydia Leiner backed her up with 10 kills apiece. Wrona finished with a .474 attack percentage and Leiner a .364 hitting percentage, with the two committing just three errors between them.
Bulldogs resume ABC Youth schedule
Both Redbank Valley youth football teams, the junior and senior division Bulldogs, resume their ABC Football League schedule this Saturday at Slippery Rock starting with the bantam division kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
Both teams are 2-4 with two games left. The regular-season finale is Oct. 12 at home against East Brady with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
Youth soccer game reports posted
Here are the latest game reports from the United Valley Soccer Association.
The league reminds parents that pizza fund-raising products will be delivered this Sunday. Pick up order following games.
Under-12
Tornadoes 8, Rockets 8: Grant Shoemaker four goals, Kaci Crawford two goals and Bella Orr and Ryan Hepler each one goal for the Tornadoes. Kaden Sturgeon four goals, Lia Hageter three goals and Kiera McGuire one goal for the Rockets.
Crush 6, Hurricanes 2: Sophia Baker four goals and Zach Atherton and Cole Wingard one goal each for the Hurricanes. Nolan Barnett both goals for the Hurricanes.
Under-10
Gators 1, Wolves 1: Brandon Smith scored for the Gators and Delaney Brewer scored for the Wolves.
Eagles 4, Bears 2: Clayton Kemmer scored two goals and Greyson Stewart and Madeleane McCauley scored one each for the Eagles. Avery Ortz scored both goals for the Bears.
Wood, McHenry share D9Sports.Com POW
SHIPPENVILLE — Two performances that the players will remember for the rest of their lives earn Brockway’s Jon Wood and Keystone’s Zander McHenry the D9Sports.com District 9 Co-Football Players of the Week Award for Week Five of the season.
Wood helped Brockway claim its first win of the year by rushing for a career-high 332 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries while also throwing a touchdown pass while going 4 of 5 passing for 26 yards in the Rovers 53-13 win over Bradford.
McHenry, on a night when Keystone was celebrating its PIAA runner-up team from 1989, did something no other player in Panther football history had done when he picked off four passes in Keystone’s 57-0 win over Sheffield. He added a touchdown catch for good measure while helping Keystone earn a District 9 Class 2A playoff berth, the first playoff berth for the school in 10 years. McHenry’s four interceptions were one of the District 9 record of five in a game set by Ridgway’s Adam Handley in 2004.
Wood and McHenry are joined by 15 players on the District 9 Honor Roll for Week Five.
The Player of the Week and Honor Roll honors will continue through the conclusion of the regular season.
D9SPORTS.COM PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jon Wood –Brockway: 16 carries, 332 yards, 5 touchdowns; 4-for-5 passing, 26 yards, 1 touchdown –Brockway 53, Bradford 13
Zander McHenry –Keystone: Intercepted 4 passes (one off the District 9 single-game record); 1 catch, 29 yards, 1 touchdown; Helped Keystone secure a playoff berth for the first time in 10 years –Keystone 57, Sheffield 0
D9SPORTS.COM HONOR ROLL
Robert Keth –Brookville: 21-for-32 passing, 192 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 carries 17 yards –Brookville 21, Moniteau 8
Ian Thrush –Brookville: 13 catches, 111 yards, 1 touchdown –Brookville 21, Moniteau 8
Ethan Burford –Clarion: 4 catches, 161 yards, 2 touchdowns –Clarion 47, Kane 28
Cal German –Clarion: 7-for-12 passing, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns –Clarion 47, Kane 28
Austin Newcomb –Clarion: 20 carries, 165 yards, 2 touchdowns despite seeing limited playing time with a swollen ankle that forced him onto crutches in the second quarter only to return in the third quarter –Clarion 47, Kane 28
Travis Gleason –Coudersport: 18 carries, 177 yards, 3 touchdowns –Coudersport 44, Curwensville 0
Sam Kaul –Elk County Catholic: 20 carries, 180 yards, 3 touchdowns –Elk County Catholic 41, Cameron County 0
Teddy Race –Kane: Made 15 tackles with a sack; 8 carries, 62 yards; 2 catches, 25 yards –Clarion 47, Kane 28
Anthony Kamenski –Karns City: 3-for-8 passing, 155 yards, 2 touchdowns; 15 carries, 138 yards, 2 touchdowns –Karns City 55, St. Marys 20
Isaak Jones –Keystone: 5-for-8 passing, 111 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception; Helped Keystone secure a playoff berth for the first time in 10 years –Keystone 57, Sheffield 0
Ethan Hetrick –Redbank Valley: Recorded four sacks; 2 catches, 29 yards –Redban Valley 21, Smethport 0
Gunner Mangiantini –Redbank Valley: 10 carries, 122 yards, 2 touchdowns; 6-for-9 passing, 66 yards –Redbank Valley 21, Smethport 0
Matt Dush –Ridgway: 5 catches, 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 carries, 33 yards, 1 touchdown –Ridgway 61, Punxsutawney 6
Christian Coudriet –St. Marys: 17-for-28 passing, 343 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions –Karns City 55, St. Marys 20
Tanner Merwin –Union/A-C Valley: Intercepted 3 passes returning two for touchdowns; Made six tackles; 4 catches, 55 yards, 1 touchdown –Union/A-C Valley 32, Port Allegany 7