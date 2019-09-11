CUP tops Shipp in opener, 48-28
SHIPPENSBURG — Behind the strength of a potent running attack and an opportunistic defense, the Clarion University Golden Eagles opened their football season with a 48-28 victory at Shippensburg last Saturday.
It’s the first season-opening win for the Golden Eagles since 2016 and first win over the Red Raiders for the first time since 2000, snapping a 12-game losing streak against the latter in the process.
The Golden Eagles pounded the Red Raiders with the run, posting 341 net rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns — three by running back Mylique McGriff — while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.
Clarion possessed the ball for nearly 10 more minutes than the Red Raiders and held their opponents to just a 3-of-10 mark on third down. Defensively, Clarion forced two turnovers and converted them into points, including a pick-six interception by Trent Rogers and a forced fumble by Vaughn Wallace.
McGriff, this week’s PSAC-West Co-Athlete of the Week with Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers, had one of his best days at Clarion, gaining 179 yards on 27 carries with a career-high three rushing TDs. He ripped off another of his patented long runs, this time making a 56-yard gallop and following it with a 29-yard scoring run to put the game out of reach for Shippensburg. Redshirt freshman Ross Greece added his first career rushing score, a one-yard blast on the goal line to give the Golden Eagles their first lead of the game.
Clarion led 34-0 at halftime.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is their home opener against Lock Haven Saturday at 1 p.m.
Clarion dumps Karns City, 42-14
CLARION — After a sluggish first half offensively, the Clarion Bobcats broke a halftime tie and pulled away for a 42-14 win over Karns City at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The 28 unanswered points in the second half got the Bobcats to 3-0 going into this Friday’s game at Brookville.
Against the Gremlins, it was Austin Newcomb scoring all four TDs in the second half. He ran for 210 yards on 17 carries, 146 of that coming in the final two quarters. He fumbled twice in the first half.
Clarion quarterback Cal German finished the game 8-for-16 passing for 191 yards with the one touchdown. Ethan Burford caught four passes for 130 yards.
Gremlins quarterback Anthony Kamenski led the Gremlins ground game with 75 yards on 11 carries. Garing added 43 yards on 11 attempts with a score.
Clarion held a 244-190 advantage on the ground while Clarion’s passing held a 191-16 advantage.
Karns City (2-1) hosts Moniteau Friday.
Junior Bulldogs split with C-L
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley youth football teams are 1-3 going into this Saturday’s game at Union.
Last Saturday at home against Clarion-Limestone, the juniors won 14-8 while the seniors lost 8-0 in overtime.
Easton Magagnotti ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for the juniors. Sean Yeany, Malachi Stewart, Magagnotti and Owen Polka were the leading tacklers on defense.
In the seniors loss, Broc Monrean led the Bulldogs with 90 yards on 11 carries. Braylon Wagner ran for 30 yards on eight carries and completed one pass for 25 yards to Rylan Rupp. Riley Byers led the defense with six tackles while Monrean and Rupp each finished with five.
Saturday’s kickoff in Rimersburg is a 4:30 p.m. bantam start.
Youth soccer reports posted
NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the latest game reports from the United Valley Soccer Association:
Under-12
Hurricanes 3, Tornadoes 1: Nolan Barnett (2) and Max Shreckengost scored for the Hurricanes while Karen Crawford scored for the Tornadoes.
Crush 3, Rockets 2: Zach Atherton (2) and Kise Rosensteel scored for the Crush. Goals scored for Rockets weren’t reported.
Under-10
Eagles 10, Gators 1: Greyson Stewart (3), Clayton Kemmer (2), Colton Edmonds (2), Nico Rex (2) and Madeliene McCauley scored for the Eagles. Brandon Smith scored for the Gators.
Bears 3, Gators 1: Brandon Smith scored the lone goal for the Gators. Goal scorers weren’t reported for Bears.