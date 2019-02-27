Five headed to PAJW state tourney
HYDE — Redbank Valley qualified five youth wrestlers for the upcoming Pennsylvania Area Junior Wrestling Championship tournaments at last weekend’s Area 5 Tournament at Clearfield Area High School.
Two Redbank Valley wrestlers advance to states in the junior high division and that’ll be held this weekend at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown — Carsen Rupp and Daniel Evans. The top three finishers in each weight class earned berths.
Rupp finished second at 212 pounds, going 2-1 with two pins before losing to DuBois’ Zachary Gallagher in the final. At 82 pounds, Evans went 1-1 to place third.
Three Bulldogs finished fourth, coming up one win shy of reaching states — Cole Bish (2-2) at 102, Zeldon Fisher (3-2) at 167 and Nolan Gardner (2-2) at 252.
Also wrestling in the junior high division were Jacob Kundick (1-2) at 112, Cody Kirkpatrick (1-2) at 147, Aiden Lehnortt (0-2) at 157, Cole McHenry (2-2) at 187 and Gabe Carroll (2-2) at 252.
In the elementary division, three wrestlers earned a trip to PAJW states March 16-17 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
The top two finishers in each weight class qualified and Redbank Valley’s Breanna Crawford earned the 60-pound state berth in the girls’ 9-and-10-year-old division because she was the only one entered in the bracket.
Two boys punched tickets to states with runner-up finishes — Kale Barnett in the 8-and-under division’s 60-pound weight class and Jacob Shilling in the 11-12-year-old 115-pound class.
Barnett went 3-1, reaching the finals with two pins and a decision before losing by technical fall to Clearfield’s Bo Aveni in the finals. Shilling went 4-1, working his way back to a true-second bout over Brookville’s Gavin Hannah to earn a trip to states.
Other Redbank Valley wrestlers in the elementary boys divisions:
— In the 11-12 division, Trenton Patton (1-2) finished fourth at 100 pounds. J.T. Morris was 0-2 at 95.
— In the 9-10 division, Caden Scott Burns (2-2) finished fourth at 70 pounds. Connor Colwell was 1-2 at 80 and Jordan Smith finished 2-2 at 95.
— Also in the 8-and-under division, Gabe Dinger (2-2) and Brandon Smith (3-2) each finished fourth at 55 and 65 pounds.
Clarion U. wrestlers finish season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Clarion University wrestling team finished its dual schedule with a 37-6 loss at No. 4 Michigan Sunday. The Golden Eagles wound up 7-7 and are now off until the Eastern Wrestling League Championships March 9 at George Mason University.
Against Michigan, the Golden Eagles won twice. Redshirt sophomore Greg Bulsak rang his win streak to nine straight win a decision over Jackson Striggow, leading him 4-0 after two periods and trading points with him in the third en route to the decision.
The other winner was freshman Seth Koleno, who improved to 14-11 overall, defeating Jack Medley 11-9. Brookville’s Gavin Park dropped an 18-2 technical fall to No. 12-ranked Drew Attin at 125 pounds.
Last Friday, the Golden Eagles notched a big 18-15 upset win over Edinboro, their first win over the Fighting Scots in nine years.
Bulsak delivered the clincher with a win over the talented Dylan Reynolds at 197 pounds. He racked up four points after a scoreless first period, winning 4-0 to make it 18-12 and all but assure the match stayed in Clarion’s hands with one bout remaining.
Edinboro got the win in the final bout at heavyweight with Jon Spaulding’s 10-6 decision over Toby Cahill, but the Golden Eagles still won by not giving up bonus points.
Park opened the match with an 8-2 loss to Lucas Rodriguez.
RBV Sports Hall seeks nominations
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Boosters are once again taking nominations for their Hall of Fame, which heads into its second year.
Male and female athletes must have graduated 10 or more years ago. Coach/contributor must have retired five or more years and teams must have been in action 10 or more years ago.
Applications may be picked up in the high school office or going to the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 15.
For more information, contact chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
