Zacherl places at Cliff Keen Invite
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Clarion University wrestling team wrapped its weekend at the Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday, with Greg Bulsak and Brookville’s Brock Zacherl both placing in the top-eight of their respective weight classes. The Golden Eagles finished 20th in the field with 41 team points.
Zacherl took fourth in the 149-pound bracket and Bulsak took sixth in the 197-pound weight class, and the two of them had the potential to place even higher but were forced to pull out of matches due to injury. Tyshawn White also competed on Saturday, coming up just shy of placing at 125 pounds.
White was the first to compete on Saturday, taking on Nebraska’s Zeke Moisey in the consolation bracket. He fell to the two-time All-American, with the fifth-seeded Moisey taking an 8-2 decision.
Bulsak competed next, taking on the Huskers’ Eric Schultz in the semifinal round. Schultz won narrowly with an 8-6 decision, and Bulsak also fell in his first consolation to Stanford’s Nathan Traxler. He was forced to pull out of the fifth-place match due to injury, putting him in sixth place.
Similarly, Zacherl fell in his semifinal match to Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, dropping a 19-6 major decision. He rebounded with a win in his first consolation match, beating Campbell’s Josh Heil for a 10-6 decision to reach the third-place match against North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor. The match was tightly contested in the second period when Zacherl suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz was 3-2 at 141. He was pinned in his opener against Northern Iowa’s Josh Alber before winning three straight bouts against Stanford’s Dalton Young (6-5), Minnesota’s Brent Jones (18-8 major) and Nebraska’s Chad Red (4-2) before losing a 4-3 decision to Pittsburgh’s L.J. Bentley.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is Saturday’s PSAC Championships at Kutztown.
The Golden Eagles host Pittsburgh in their next dual meet on Dec. 21 at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium.
PIAA Championships set in football
HERSHEY — The six-game PIAA football championship schedule is set to begin Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium:
Thursday
Class 1A: Lackawanna Trail (District 2) vs. Farrell (District 10), 1 p.m.
Class 4A: Imhotep Charter (D12) vs. Cathedral Prep (D10), 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 2A: Southern Columbia (D4) vs. Wilmington (D10), 1 p.m.
Class 5A: Manheim Central (D3) vs. Penn Hills (WPIAL), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A: Middletown (D3) vs. Aliquippa (WPIAL), noon
Class 6A: Harrisburg (D3) vs. St. Joe’s Prep (D12), 6 p.m.
RBV junior high girls basketball
Here are the latest game reports from the Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball program:
Friday, Nov. 30
Both teams won at home against A-C Valley, the A squad improving to 15-0 with a 55-4 rout. Alivia Huffman scored 14 points, Ember Hetrick had 11 points and Caylen Rearick finished with nine points. The B squad evened its record to 7-7 with a 20-14 win. Emma Kemmer scored six points and Abby Himes scored five points.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Both teams swept North Clarion as the A squad won 48-12 as Caylen Rearick (15), Alivia Huffman (13) and Ember Hetrick (12) each reached double figures in scoring. The B squad won 32-7 as Samarie Dinger scored 10 points and Izzy Bond added eight points.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Against Union, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 46-8. Caylen Rearick scored 13 points, Alivia Huffman finished with 11 points and Ember Hetrick had 10 points. Alyssa Bowser scored seven points.
CUP men fall to Kutztown
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown’s Anthony Lee dropped a game-high 37 points as the Golden Bears rolled to a home victory over the Clarion Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon, 87-70.
Clarion drops to 1-4, 0-2 in the PSAC while Kutztown improves to 5-3 and 1-1 in the PSAC.
The hot shooting Golden Bears were in control from the start, building a 46-31 halftime lead behind Lee’s 25, first half points.
Clarion shoot 66 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, however they just could not slow the Golden Bear attack. Kutztown shot an overwhelming 50% (33 of 66) from the field on the day, including 8 of 21 from long distance.
The Golden Eagles were led by steady sophomore guard Khari Williams, who had a team high 21 points and 3 rebounds in 33 minutes of work. Lawrence Lemon added 15 points, while grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. Guard Elijah Cottrill shot a team-high 63 percent from the floor picking up 11 points, while dishing off 5 assists.
Senior and former C-L standout R.J. Laugand scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time.
Clarion will be back in action Saturday when it returns home to take on Mansfield University. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
