Pitch, Hit and Run on May 20
RIMERSBURG — The Southern Clarion County Little League is sponsoring a Pitch, Hit and Run event May 20 at the Rimersburg Elementary Fields starting at 2 p.m.
The PHR is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball with more information available at www.pitchhitrun.com. It’s open to boys and girls ages 7-14 based on age as of July 17.
For more information, contact Ange Salvo at 814-227-7491.
Eccles Library 5K set for May 19
RIMERSBURG — The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Library is sponsoring its 5th Annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
Several awards for age division finishes will be given out. Registration is $25 and $10 for all students kindergarten through 12th grade. All pre-registered runners receive a t-shirt.
Register on-line at runsignup.com. Applications are available at www.smileymiles.com, the library website at www2.youseemore.com/etml or the library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sandy Traister at sbtraister@comcast.net or call the library at 814-473-3800.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.