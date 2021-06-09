Toth Tournament set for weekend at NBLL
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 10th Annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
Friday’s schedule features a skills competition for 9-10 and 11-12-year-old divisions. The Sniper Arm throwing competition starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Base Burner running challenge. The home run derby will be in the 11-12 division to close the night.
Saturday has minor and major New Bethlehem and Rimersburg teams playing games at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Raffles and events like the water balloon toss will be held along with a concession stand open for business featuring pulled pork sandwiches Friday and a chicken barbecue on Saturday. Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 each. Meals will be packaged for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the New Bethlehem Little League Tut Toth Scholarship Fund administered through Armstrong Community Foundation.
Newbie Senior softball roundup
NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are reports from recent games played by the New Bethlehem Senior Little League softball team:
SATURDAY, June 5
New Bethlehem 9, A-C Valley Ace 2
Makenzie Foringer struck out 12 in seven innings to lead Newbie to the win. She, Taylor Ripple and Josie Neiswonger each had two hits.
THURSDAY, June 3
New Bethlehem 15, A-C Valley Ace 1
Paytin Polka had three hits while Quinn White and Josie Neiswonger finished with two hits each. Makenzie Foringer struck out 10 in five innings.
WEDNESDAY, June 2
New Bethlehem 20, A-C Valley Thermo Tech 2
Josie Neiswonger had three hits and Makenzie Foringer finished with two. Foringer struck out five in two innings while Keyauna Schimp struck out the side in her inning.
TUESDAY, May 25
New Bethlehem 16, Knox 1
Makenzie Foringer had two hits and struck out five in two innings in the circle while Keyauna Schimp struck out two in one inning. Paytin Polka, Quinn White, Samm Bowser and Bailey Snyder each had a hit.
Hunting licenses going on sale Monday
Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale Monday.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
St. Joe’s Liberty 5K in July
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for July 3 starting at the Lucinda Train Station starting at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration can be done on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5K.
The cost to run is $20 pre-register (before June 18 to guarantee a t-shirt) or $25 on race day with same-day signups starting at 8 a.m.
Prizes for various age divisions will be awarded with overall winners for male and female getting trophies.
The course will take place on the scenic Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda and start at the top of the hill on Maple Drive, out and back on the trail.
For more information, go to www.st-joseph-lucinda/org.