CUP wrestlers edge Lock Haven
CLARION — Thanks in part to a trio of wins in the middleweights and a pair of bonus-point wins, the Clarion University wrestling team scored a significant win last Saturday night with a 20-16 decision over Lock Haven.
The Golden Eagles (2-3, 1-2 MAC) defeated the Bald Eagles for the first time since the 2013-14 season and won their first ever Mid-American Conference bout in the process.
Clarion seized the momentum with a run of three straight wins in the middleweights, taking the bouts between 149 and 165 pounds to take the lead on Lock Haven.
Brookville’s nationally-ranked Brock Zacherl was warm to the task against the Bald Eagles’ Brock Port, beating him by an 11-3 major decision to put his team ahead 7-6.
Avery Shay followed with what could be considered an upset at 157 pounds, beating FloWrestling’s 18th-ranked Alex Klucker by a 7-1 decision. Shay shrugged Klucker for a takedown in the first period and rode him well to seize the momentum, and then recorded a takedown late in the third period to seal the deal for the win.
Mike Bartolo completed the hat trick with an impressive win of his own, beating Austin Bell by an 8-3 decision at 165 pounds. He locked things up with a late takedown, slamming Bell to the mat for the win. Coupled with Jake Gromacki’s first win of the year — a 4-3 decision over Matthew Maloney at 125 pounds — Clarion went ahead by a 10-6 score.
Lock Haven responded with back-to-back technical falls, putting them back ahead by a score of 16-13. Greg Bulsak got the job done at 197 pounds, using a four-point near fall to beat Parker McClellan by an 8-0 major decision and put the Golden Eagles back on top by a 17-16 score.
The match came down to the result in the heavyweight bout, with Ty Bagoly taking down Trey Hartsock in the third period to post the 3-0 decision and the team win.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz dropped a 6-0 decision to Kyle Shoop at 141.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is their trip to Brookville to “host” Southern Illinois on Jan. 7 after the Raiders wrestle Curwensville.
Jr. high wrestlers lose
BROOKVILLE — Daniel Evans’ 2-1 win at 94 pounds was the lone win on the mat for the Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers in last Tuesday’s 66-9 loss to Brookville.
The Bulldogs are back in action at the Slippery Rock Tournament on Jan. 4 before hosting Punxsutawney Jan. 7.
Morris, Shick at PSU-DuBois
DuBOIS — Both Penn State-DuBois basketball teams have area natives on the roster and both are off over the holiday break.
For the 5-6 men, Union’s Cole Morris is second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game. For the 8-3 women, another Union grad Lexey Shick is also the second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game.
Both teams return to their schedule Jan. 4 at Westmoreland County Community College.
Elementary BB tourney Jan. 4-5
NEW BETHLEHEM — A sixth-grade girls’ basketball tournament that’s serving as a qualifier for the Pennsylvania Middle School Basketball Championships at Penn State University in March is scheduled for Jan. 4-5 at Redbank Valley High School.
Nine teams are scheduled to play in the round-robin, the knockout round event — host Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Marion Center, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Armstrong, Cranberry and Karns City.
The first day will serve as a round-robin setup with the top four teams advancing to the championship round on Sunday. The finalists qualify for the state tournament March 20-22 at PSU.
Last year at states, Redbank Valley’s sixth-grade team was second in the Silver Division while the fifth-graders took fifth in the Gold Division.
There will be another state qualifier tournament Feb. 1 at Redbank Valley for both the sixth grade boys and girls divisions.