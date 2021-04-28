College track roundup
Here is the latest information regarding area college track and field athletes:
— Redbank Valley graduate Sam Hetrick, a freshman at Penn State Behrend, finished second in the high jump (6 feet, 2 3/4 inches) and third in running a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay (43.43) at Sunday’s four-team meet at Behrend.
Last Thursday at the Slippery Rock Invitational, Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 inches for a second-place finish in the high jump along with a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (43.39).
— Another Redbank Valley graduate Katlynn Traister, a senior at Clarion University, ran at the Paul Kaiser Classic held at Shippensburg University last Saturday. Traister finished 11th in the 100-meter dash (12.75) and 13th in the 200 dash (26.74).
Traister owns the team’s top times in both sprints this spring at 12.62 and 26.18 seconds respectively.
Postseason hoops honors continue
Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs sophomore Caylen Rearick, junior Madison Foringer and sophomore Alivia Huffman earned honors in last weekend’s announcement of the Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express Basketball All-Star team comprised of the area coverage teams.
While Brockway’s Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery were Co-Players of the Year with Dick Esposito the Coach of the Year, the rest of the First Team All-Star group included Rearick, DuBois’ Saige Weible, DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser and St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson.
Foringer was on the Second Team with Clarion’s Erica Selfridge, C-L’s Frances Milliron, Elk County Catholic’s Sydney Alexander and DuBois’ Abby Guiher.
Huffman was an Honorable Mention selection.
The paper is part of a coverage area that includes sister papers at the Leader-Vindicator, Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville and the Clearfield Progress. Teams in the coverage group include Redbank Valley, Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion, Curwensville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg and Ridgway.
Earlier this week, the PA Sports Writers released its annual All-State Girls’ Basketball squad — All six classifications with three teams in each division — and three District 9 players earned honors.
In Class 3A, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry was a Third team pick, while in Class 1A, Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers was on the Second Team and Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel was a Third Team pick.